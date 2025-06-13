Nintendo Switch 2 is too powerful for asses to handle: 1v1 butt swordfighting game Ketsu Battler is having issues with literal backwards compatibility

The Nintendo Switch 2 is upgrading some Nintendo Switch games, with the likes of Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 3 getting patches to let them run better on the new system. Even if they don't get an official update patch, some games like are seeing improved performance on the console. However, this has also caused some unintended issues, and now, it's been discovered it is having effects on the power of your booty in the 1v1 butt fighting game Ketsu Battler.

Ketsu Battler is a game where you hold one of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers with your buttcheeks (or your waistband, but that isn't as funny to say, is it?) and then throw it back in order to fight your enemies. In a message posted on the Ketsu Battler Twitter ( translated by Automaton ) apparently the increased processing power of the Nintendo Switch 2 will cause your rear end to become an overpowered unstoppable force.

The devs say: "It's been confirmed that if you play Ketsu Battler on the Switch 2, your butt will become unexpectedly overpowered," and that they expect it's thanks to the increased power of the Switch 2.

Because the Switch 2 has more power, the game runs faster, which in turn allows your special attack gauge to increase faster and make battles way more chaotic as a result. The higher framerate has made the asses too unstoppable.

However, the developers are looking into it right now, and hopefully the Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to appropriately handle the game and deliver the correct amount of booty shaking soon.

I've played 200 hours of Street Fighter 6, and the Switch 2 version is a perfectly fine companion piece – even if it could never be the ideal platform.