We fought against Helldivers 2's Illuminate invasion valiantly, but you might want to prepare for their revenge as Arrowhead teases that "it's safe to say we're not done" with the squids yet
What could they be plotting?
Helldivers 2 players may have only recently started the efforts to rebuild Super Earth following the big Illuminate invasion earlier this year, but be warned – our fight against the squids definitely isn't wrapping up any time soon
When the Illuminate invaded Super Earth back in May, all but two of our noble Mega Cities fell. Although we eventually claimed victory against our democracy-hating foes, at the time, High Command told us that they'd "gone into hiding," so they weren't defeated entirely. Now, developer Arrowhead is hinting that we can definitely expect more to come in the future, perhaps suggesting the squids might be planning their revenge.
When asked by a fan in the official Helldivers Discord server if "more squid stuff is coming," community manager Katherine "Baskinator" Baskin says: "Yeah, it's safe to say we're not done there. There are lots more stories to tell everywhere in the Galactic War."
Considering that we're now in the process of rebuilding our fallen Mega Cities, let's just hope that the Illuminate don't stroll back in to ruin things again right when we're on the verge of returning to normality. Obviously, Arrowhead isn't giving away anything right now – chances are we'll only properly find out what the squids have planned when their schemes are already in motion.
Hopefully, whenever the day comes that the Illuminate launch their next major assault, our ranks will be strengthened with even more recruits. Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 26, if you hadn't heard, strangely on the same day as Gears of War: Reloaded. A true test of loyalty for Super Earth, perhaps?
Helldivers 2 devs know fans want tougher content, and Arrowhead is "looking for ways to provide more challenge" for Super Earth's finest.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.