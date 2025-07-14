We fought against Helldivers 2's Illuminate invasion valiantly, but you might want to prepare for their revenge as Arrowhead teases that "it's safe to say we're not done" with the squids yet

Helldivers 2 players may have only recently started the efforts to rebuild Super Earth following the big Illuminate invasion earlier this year, but be warned – our fight against the squids definitely isn't wrapping up any time soon

When the Illuminate invaded Super Earth back in May , all but two of our noble Mega Cities fell. Although we eventually claimed victory against our democracy-hating foes, at the time, High Command told us that they'd "gone into hiding," so they weren't defeated entirely. Now, developer Arrowhead is hinting that we can definitely expect more to come in the future, perhaps suggesting the squids might be planning their revenge.

When asked by a fan in the official Helldivers Discord server if "more squid stuff is coming," community manager Katherine "Baskinator" Baskin says : "Yeah, it's safe to say we're not done there. There are lots more stories to tell everywhere in the Galactic War."

Considering that we're now in the process of rebuilding our fallen Mega Cities , let's just hope that the Illuminate don't stroll back in to ruin things again right when we're on the verge of returning to normality. Obviously, Arrowhead isn't giving away anything right now – chances are we'll only properly find out what the squids have planned when their schemes are already in motion.

Hopefully, whenever the day comes that the Illuminate launch their next major assault, our ranks will be strengthened with even more recruits. Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 26, if you hadn't heard, strangely on the same day as Gears of War: Reloaded . A true test of loyalty for Super Earth, perhaps?

