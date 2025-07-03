Marvel Rivals is allowed to use characters from the last "85 years" of comics, and fans want everyone from a literal wall to a mutant who poops ice cream in the game

Marvel Rivals is pretty much allowed to add any character from the last 85 of Marvel Comics to its ever-expanding roster of playable heroes, and fans are clamouring to see some very obscure names join, including a mutant that poops ice cream.

Marvel Rivals' developer had already promised that it would be adding a new character every single month, faster than any other game in the subgenre, meaning we'll run out of heroes who have headlined an MCU film sooner rather than later. Thankfully, NetEase is just as focused on introducing obscure heroes as it is on Marvel A-Listers.

Speaking to VideoGamer, Marvel Rivals director Guangyun Chen said the team has access to characters "from over 85 years" of comics, but he's not just interested in "the heavy-hitters." The team wants to also "shine a light on some lesser-known yet equally fascinating characters" and give people "a chance to discover new aspects of Marvel."

Running wild with the possibilities, the one subreddit began begging for characters I was convinced were made up until Google corrected me. Big Wheel? He's wheel - I mean, real. He's a man who turns into a big wheel, that is. The Wall? Also real, and also a man who turns into a literal wall.

How about someone whose power isn't just turning into, urm, something normal? Fans also aggressively asked for Soft Serve, the mutant who poops out ice cream. Well, she doesn't technically poop, but the portal connecting her to the ice cream realm is located near her butt, so we're kinda just splitting hairs here.

"I'm personally excited for Doop, " one commentator added. I'll just sit here and add Howard the Duck to the list. Either way, this is the game that's got Luna Snow and Squirrel Girl and Jeff the damn Land Shark, so no one should completely be off the table, right?

For now, Marvel Rivals is adding Jean Grey and Blade in Season 3. I don't think they'll be running out of new heroes anytime soon, though.

