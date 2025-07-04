Marvel Rivals tanks strike back at the flyer meta as The Thing gets the ability to yeet himself at the floating fiends in Season 3

Marvel Rivals has responded to the complaints tank mains have about the flyer meta by giving The Thing the option to simply yeet himself at them full speed.

Marvel Rivals Vanguard fans have been having a rough time during Season 2.5, as the flyer meta has been dominant. This has meant that some of the tanks, like The Thing, have been pretty much useless to play as unless you have teammates who are dedicated to taking flyers out like The Punisher or Winter Soldier. And to make things worse, a new Duelist who can fly was just announced with Phoenix joining in Marvel Rivals Season 3 (although thankfully her airtime is limited, unlike the actual flyers we're talking about).

But thankfully, Marvel Rivals has given The Thing – who was hit the hardest by the flyer meta due to his lack of range – a new ability to deal with them. In the Dev Vision video for Season 3, it was revealed that The Thing is receiving the Battle Blitz skill, which is effectively his existing Embattled Leap skill (which lets you jump to an ally to shield them), but for enemies. The Thing will launch himself at an opponent, and is able to use his Stone Haymaker ability in the air, which can drag enemies down to the ground. Although the downside is that this skill shares charges with Embattled Leap, meaning you can't use both in quick succession.

As someone who exclusively plays as The Thing when it comes to tanking, this is an extremely welcome addition to his kit. That said, NetEase also confirmed that Iron Man is getting nerfed this season, so there's a chance the flyer meta is a thing of the past in Season 3.

