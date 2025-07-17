As a proud Helldivers 2 player with a friend group who will not listen, I'm happy to report that the Control Group Warbond has a game-changing stratagem: "WE CAN SOLO BUNKERS"

Helldivers 2 just got an absolutely game-changing piece of equipment thanks to the newly available Control Group Warbond. Part of this premium package is the LIFT-182 Warp Pack, a Stratagem unlock that allows you to warp a short distance. While it has both defensive and offensive capabilities when used correctly, players have quickly discovered some hidden, rather awesome functionality – it'll let you clip through locked bunker doors.

Up until now, bunkers have been the absolute enemy of both solo players and groups full of friends who refuse to listen to one another. Bunkers can appear in just about any environment in Helldivers 2, often containing ammunition and weapons, Super Credits, and Samples – sadly, accessing a bunker necessitates that two players be present, each holding down a button on either side of the door.

But with the Helldivers 2 Control Group Warbond, that's no longer the case. All you need to do is unlock the LIFT-182 Warp Pack from the store (it costs 110 Medals, and is available on the third page of the unlock spread), call in the Strategem, equip it to your backpack slot, and then get within touching distance of a bunker door before activating the ability. Once you're in, loot away, and then activate the ability again to get out.

Better still, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has confirmed this is intentional functionality. Over on the official Discord, a verified studio spokesperson responded to questions over the Stratgem's functionality by saying: "Nah that's by design to let you jump into bunkers with the warp pack."

As I'm sure you'd suspect, players are treating this news absolutely normally over Reddit . Many are celebrating that the ability to access bunkers without requiring another player is "a blessing for solo SC farming", while others are more direct in their celebration: "WE CAN SOLO BUNKERS". Yes, KnottyTulip2713; yes we can.

This doesn't appear to be the only way to enter bunkers following the latest round of patches. Some players are reporting that it's now also possible to back an Exosuit right up to a door, jump out the hatch, and glitch through the bunker door... Arrowhead is yet to comment, but this feels like something that will likely be fixed in the future. At least we know the warp pack door hop is here to stay.

Naturally, some adventurous bastions of democracy are planning to utilize the LIFT-182 Warp Pack in some rather new and interesting ways once they do get it unlocked. "Calling a 380, 120, and napalm barrage right on top of me to hunker down when I'm surrounded," one player commented, which isn't a bad idea. Others are pointing out that now, bunkers can be used as a temporary shelter in place when nature calls.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, no matter how you plan on using the new unlock, it's absolutely true that it's a game-changer for solo players. The ability to fully clear maps, and extract with a full set of samples is excellent news. However, I should warn you: the LIFT-182 Warp Pack isn't without its downsides, as overuse of the device will cause you to explode.

While Helldivers 2 remains one of the best PS5 games, you should all know that it's finally making its way to Xbox Series X later this year.