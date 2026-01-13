Everything in the Helldivers 2 Redacted Regiment Warbond

The Helldivers 2 Redacted Regiment Warbond will let players finally try out a true stealth approach, with guns, armor, and plenty more geared towards sneaking and sabotage. It's a really good mix of gear that I'm looking forward to trying out, from rifles with integrated suppressors to C4 and Hellpods with smoke launchers. Thankfully, it's out soon too, so here's everything you can expect in the Redacted Regiments Warbond when it drops.