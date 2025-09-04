How to get Warbond Tokens in Helldivers 2

A Helldivers 2 Warbond Token, confusingly presented as a pink or purple skull (it's magenta!), can be used to get a free Warbond, but you'll only be eligible if you're a Super Citizen or meet some slightly confusing requirements.

It doesn't help that there's no real explanation of this in Helldivers 2 itself, with only a brief message from the Ministry of Prosperity and a pink skull popping up acting as the only indication that you do, in fact, have a token. To help you make sense of this Warbond Token business in Helldivers 2, I've explained how you can get a token and how you can spend it.

How to get a Helldivers 2 Warbond Token

If you haven't got one, and are wondering how to get a Warbond Token, there is currently no way you can unlock or buy them individually in Helldivers 2 and the main way to get one – yes, only one – is to buy the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2 or buy the Super Citizen Upgrade if you already own the base game.

The only other way you can be eligible for a Warbond Token is if you bought the Helldivers 2 Steeled Veterans Warbond using Super Credits before buying the Super Citizen Upgrade, bought said Super Citizen Upgrade before August 26, 2025 (the date a Warbond Token was added to the Super Citizen Edition and Upgrade), and did not also claim 1000 Super Credits from player support as a reimbursement – please take a look at Arrowhead's own FAQ page if you're confused about Warbond Token eligibility.

All of that means Helldivers 2 players with the Super Citizen Edition/Upgrade that have been around since the early days of the Galactic War are not eligible for a Warbond Token – no gifts from the Ministry of Prosperity for us.

How do I know if I have a Warbond Token?

Anyone know what this is Just got given out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/f0EGHNMeKhSeptember 3, 2025

Assuming you meet either of the above requirements, you should already have a Warbond Token (developer Arrowhead notified players on September 3, 2025, that all eligible players should have received their Warbond Token), but there is no UI icon to make it clear that you have it. The only notification you'll receive is an unclear pop-up message that says, "Issued by the Ministry of Prosperity" and has a pink/purple Helldiver skull. That pink/purple skull is your Warbond Token.

If you missed that message, the only way to check if you have a Warbond Token is to open the in-game Acquisitions menu while on your Super Destroyer and look at any of the premium Warbonds you do not own. If the button in the bottom-right corner of the screen says, "Claim Premium Warbond", rather than, "Buy Premium Warbond", that means you do indeed have a Warbond Token ready to be used.

How to use a Warbond Token in Helldivers 2

To spend your Warbond Token, you just need to choose any premium Warbond you do not own from the Acquisitions menu and follow the button prompt to unlock it for free, bypassing the usual 1,000 Super Credits cost.

Importantly, you cannot use this token on Legendary Warbonds, which means the Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Warbond is off limits. Otherwise, you can spend your one and only Warbond Token on any other premium Warbond, and our best Helldivers 2 Warbonds guide will help you spend it wisely.

And obviously once you've spent your token, you'll have to unlock subsequent Warbonds the usual way: with Helldivers 2 Super Credits, either collected in missions or paid for with real money.

Using your token on a good Warbond might help you craft some of the best Helldivers 2 loadouts, ready to take into missions on the highest Helldivers 2 difficulties.

