Everything in the Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Legendary Warbond

The freshly announced Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Warbond adds some classic weapons and armor from Halo 3: ODST, finally bringing the Helldivers and Helljumpers together. It's the first time PlayStation players will ever get to use the ODSTs' signature silenced SMG and Magnum plus the Halo 3 assault rifle and shotgun. You'll even be able to cosplay as Rookie and Dare in Helldivers 2, with new armor sets and a stealth-focused armor passive.

The Warbond, which coincides with the upcoming release of Helldivers 2 on Xbox, is also a "Legendary Warbond", the first of a new type of premium Warbond that is, unfortunately, a fair bit more expensive than a normal one. So, to help you see if this Helldivers 2 x Halo crossover is worthwhile, I've listed everything in the Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Warbond below.

All Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Warbond rewards

The Helldivers 2 Halo crossover Warbond features 17 unique items – four iconic Halo ODST weapons, two armor sets, and nine cosmetics. I would expect more from an ultra-premium "Legendary Warbond" personally, but four weapons is still plenty of new tools of destruction to play with.

Here's a full list of everything you can unlock in the Halo Warbond that we know of which, as usual, must be unlocked by spending Helldivers 2 Medals:

Weapons: MA5C Assault Rifle: The classic Halo assault rifle from Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST with a decent fire rate and 32-round magazine. It also comes with the digital ammo display and compass! M7S SMG: The silenced SMG made famous by Halo 3: ODST. In that game, this gun had large magazines, a high fire rate, and high recoil. Expect this to be difficult to use but great for stealth in Helldivers 2 M90A Shotgun: The M90A is Halo 3's punchy but slow-firing pump-action shotgun. Great against the Flood and probably fleshy Terminids and Illuminate too. M6C/SOCOM Pistol: The signature ODST sidearm, the silenced magnum pistol is both powerful and quiet thanks to its integrated suppressor.

Armor sets: A-9 Helljumper armour and helmet: Standard ODST armor reminiscent of the Rookie's in Halo 3: ODST. The armor comes with the new Feet First Passive that makes you quieter when moving, immune to leg injuries, and increases your point-of-interest discovery range by 30% for better recon. A-35 Recon armor and helmet: Special ODST armor worn by Dare in Halo 3: ODST. The armor also comes with the Feet First Passive.

Patterns: Mean Green skin for the FRV, Exo Suits, Shuttle, and Hellpods: The standard olive drab of the UNSC's military vehicles.

Cosmetics: Eye of the Clandestine Cape Honored Heirloom Cape Eye of the Clandestine Player Banner Honored Heirloom Player Banner "Rookie" Player Title



How to get the Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Warbond

The Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST Warbond will be available to buy with Super Credits in the Superstore on August 26, the same day that Helldivers 2 is on Xbox. However, this is the first "Legendary Warbond" which essentially just means it's more expensive – rather than the usual 1,000 Super Credits, this one costs 1,500 Helldivers 2 Super Credits.

It's also worth mentioning that you can't use Premium Warbond Tokens to unlock Legendary Warbonds, so that includes this one and any future Legendary Warbonds that get released. However, you can buy one of the other non-Legendary Helldivers 2 Warbonds with one of these tokens.

