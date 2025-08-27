How to farm Medals in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Medals are one of the game's main currencies, used to unlock Warbond rewards, and though you can get them in large payouts from Major Orders and Personal Orders, to say nothing of regular mission completion, there's a way to farm them a lot faster than regular play.

Helldivers 2 gates off a lot of weapons and more behind the need for medals, so earning them quickly is a way to improve your arsenal all the more efficiently. To help you do just that, I'll explain the best Medal Farm in Helldivers 2 below, as well as all the ways you can earn Medals generally in-game.

Best Helldivers 2 Medal Farm method

(Image credit: Sony)

If you want to farm Medals in Helldivers 2 and don't care about any other currency, this is the most efficient method I know of in terms of raw time. It works on Solo, and can work in groups, as long as you all understand the process.

Increase the difficulty of the game as high as you've unlocked. Start a Blitz mission, in which you're tasked to destroy enemy spawns (i.e., Warpships/Nests/Fabricators, depending on the different Helldivers 2 factions). I found the easiest to complete was the Illuminate variant, but all will work. For your loadout, take the Exploding Crossbow, Ultimatum Sidearm, and High Explosive Grenades. For Strategems, bring the 500KG Bomb, Orbital Laser, Grenade Launcher and Orbital 380MM HE Barrage. Drop in and simply destroy the ships as fast as possible. Throw Stratagems immediately, play aggressively, don't pay attention to actual enemies. Once the objective is complete, kill yourself and use up your lives rather than bother extracting. You'll still complete the mission as the core objective has been completed, getting the Medals. Repeat the process.

Players of different skill levels can do this at different levels of efficiency, but some talented divers can complete the main objective within a couple of minutes of the mission starting. If you can complete these missions roughly once per 5 minutes on Super Helldive for a reward of 9 medals each, that's 108 medals per hour – a very good rate of farming that'll have you tear through any Warbond.

It's also worth noting that the best farming method for Helldivers 2 Super Credits will probably result in you collecting a few medals along the way. It's nowhere close to the optimal rate for the above Medal farming method, but it's a good way to get multiple in-game currencies at once and a good method for new players who don't have the highest difficulties unlocked.

How to earn Medals in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Medals in Helldivers 2 can be earned in five different ways at time of writing:

Completing the Helldivers 2 Major Orders . These are community goals to which the entire playerbase contributes. The amount of Medals you earn varies, but it's usually around 55, and lasting roughly for a week or fortnight, depending on the task.

These are community goals to which the entire playerbase contributes. The amount of Medals you earn varies, but it's usually around 55, and lasting roughly for a week or fortnight, depending on the task. Completing Personal Orders. These are daily missions specific to you that are a lot smaller in scope. The reward for these is usually 15 Medals.

These are daily missions specific to you that are a lot smaller in scope. The reward for these is usually 15 Medals. Completing missions and operations. Completing a mission earns you a certain amount of Medals depending on the mission's difficulty. As you complete more missions within an operation (or mission chain), the rewards will go up.

Completing a mission earns you a certain amount of Medals depending on the mission's difficulty. As you complete more missions within an operation (or mission chain), the rewards will go up. Finding them in missions. Players can randomly find small amounts of Medals (1-3) out in the world when exploring.

Not sure where you should be putting all this effort? Check out our guide to the Helldivers 2 best Warbond! Or for a different kind of reward, check out how to farm Samples in Helldivers 2.

