How to farm Starfield XP and level up quickly

Starfield XP can be earned through doing almost anything in the game, such as killing enemies, completing missions, and exploring, but you can also farm XP by combining crafting and outposts. Since there are so many great Starfield Skills to get that require a lot of investment to reach, power levelling and earning XP rapidly is a desirable strategy. Here are some of the best ways you can earn XP in Starfield, as well as one method for farming XP.

How to earn more XP in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

As I’ve mentioned, you can earn XP in Starfield by doing pretty much anything in the game. Completing missions in Starfield is going to be the most reliable way of earning large chunks of XP, but killing enemies and creatures, travelling to new systems and planets, discovering and exploring locations, and crafting and researching at workbenches will all help. Skill-based actions such as lockpicking with digipicks and successful persuasion attempts can give you a little XP reward too. There are also several ways you can increase the amount of XP you gain through temporary boosts, such as:

10% Well Rested XP bonus from sleeping.

15% Emotionally Secure XP bonus from sleeping with a Starfield romance partner . Note that this replaces Well Rested, so you don’t benefit from both buffs by sleeping.

. Note that this replaces Well Rested, so you don’t benefit from both buffs by sleeping. Up to a 2% XP bonus from consuming certain food items (often tea drinks) such as Alien Tea, Tranquilitea products, and The Strip steak which can be bought from the Whetstone in New Atlantis. Choosing the Starfield trait Kid Stuff also unlocks a family recipe for a 1% XP-boosting Meatloaf.

Based on some testing, it seems like you can only have two Starfield XP buffs active at once – one from an Aid item, such as food, and one from resting. These seem to add together too, and you can see your active buffs under the Status menu. However, you can’t stack buffs of the same type and the most recently applied buff gets priority. For example, eating The Strip steak and then drinking an Alien Tea does not add together to grant a 4% XP buff, as the buff from the tea just replaces the one from the steak.

Starfield XP farming method using outposts

(Image credit: Bethesda)

This Starfield XP farming method comes courtesy of Maka91Producitons over on YouTube, and while I’ve broken down their advice here, be sure to check out the linked video for some thorough guidance on how to set up this farming method. Be aware that you’ll need a lot of materials – mainly lots of iron and aluminium – before you get started as you'll be crafting lots of Starfield outpost components:

Head to the Narion System, then fly to the moon of Sumati called Androphon. Scan Androphon, then land at this spot (see below image) near the south pole of the moon. It’s a point where an aluminium-rich crater biome meets an iron-rich mountain biome.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once on the moon’s surface, open your scanner and follow the ‘Outpost’ button prompt to pull out an outpost beacon. Start wandering towards the mountains to find an area that has deposits of both iron and aluminium, then place your outpost beacon. You can see which resources are extractable in the top-left corner.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

With your beacon placed, build a bed, an Industrial Workbench, and several Aluminium Extractors, Iron Extractors, Solar Arrays, and Solid Storage containers. Switch from Build Mode to Modify Mode by pressing B once on an Xbox controller, then link your extractors to one storage container by pressing RT and drawing a line. You can now link that storage container to all the other containers to create one massive storage unit. Go to bed and sleep the full 24 hours. This works out at 140 hours in universal time on this moon, which means that loads of iron and aluminium will be generated while you sleep.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Using the iron and aluminium you just extracted, construct as many Adaptive Frames as possible to earn a little XP. Sleep, build Adaptive Frames, repeat, profit.

You get 1XP per frame, but you can build literally thousands of them with this outpost setup, getting you a lot of XP overall. Combine with some of the previously mentioned XP boosting tactics to get a little more Starfield XP per crafted Adaptive Frame, which can really add up when crafting in bulk like this. You’ll easily hit the Starfield encumbrance limit with this many Adaptive Frames so either drop them or sell them if you’re able to make it to a shop that will pay for them.



Don’t worry if this sounds like a lot too, as you can quite easily start a very basic extractions outpost and build it up over time. Furthermore, investing in the Outpost Engineering Skill and completing Outpost Development Research Projects will help you build bigger and better equipment for your extraction operation. Maka91 also explains that another good spot for this Starfield outpost XP farm is on Venus, where you can extract cobalt and nickel. Although this is for higher-level players as it requires the Planetary Habitation Skill because you can’t build an outpost on Venus without it.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.