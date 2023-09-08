How to sell Starfield survey data

Starfield survey data is something that you'll start to accumulate if you're regularly scanning the local fauna, flora, and resources found on the planets you explore. Track down and analyse everything to complete your survey, and your hard work will be rewarded in Starfield with a valuable note containing all of the information you found – but what do you do with it next? If you're ready to offload your findings and make a profit, then here's how to sell survey data in Starfield and get the best price for it.

How to get Starfield survey data

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you arrive in the orbit of a new planet, you can follow the prompt on the local Starmap to scan and get an overview of the fauna, flora, resources, and traits available. You can then begin collecting Starfield survey data by landing on the planet, pulling up your scanner, and then analysing the various animals, plants, and elemental deposits you find. You only need to identify one deposit of each resource, however for fauna and flora you'll need to scan a certain number of each species to tick them off your list, and our separate Starfield biomes guide has further details about how to track them all down.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The other thing you may need to identify to finish your survey of the planet is any Traits it may have, represented by a circle with a question mark inside on the local Starmap view. To do this, land at various points on the planet's surface then look around with your scanner to spot any landmarks marked as Unknown. Head to those, then follow the prompts when you arrive to scan the appropriate objects and discover the Trait. When all of that is completed, you'll see a Surveyed banner displayed under the planet name on the local Starmap, and the survey data will appear as a Note in your inventory.

Where to sell survey data in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

While there are several places you can sell survey data in Starfield, the best one is to visit Vladimir Sall on The Eye space station orbiting Jemison in Alpha Centauri. When you initially meet him, you'll need to follow the "Your Artifact search must be a full-time job" dialogue branch, after which the "I've got some survey data for you" option will become available when you have some in your inventory. As when you sell items in Starfield generally, you should temper your expectations of how much you'll actually receive for selling your survey data, as Vladimir will pay you roughly 25% of the 'value' indicated against the note in your inventory, or a little more if you've selected the Commerce Starfield skill.

Alternatively, if you don't want to trek all the way to The Eye then you can sell your Starfield survey data to the Trade Authority through one of their many vendors or kiosks. However, this will only earn you around 12.5% of the stated 'value' meaning you're getting half of what Vladimir would give you, so factor that into your decision. Lastly, if you've started working with Phil Hill, the LIST rep found in the Broken Spear bar in Cydonia on Mars, then he will also buy completed survey data from you – but only if it's for a habitable planet, and you'll just get half of the value that Vladimir would pay. Do it once to complete the Top of the LIST mission, then go back to using Vladimir for everything else.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.