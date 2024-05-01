Stunning Sea of Thieves PvP encounter proves even the wiliest pirates need to re-learn the game after Season 12 as lead dev watches in awe: "This is gold"

Sea of Thieves executive producer Joe Neate has shared a stunning PvP clip perfectly demonstrating just how much the new Season 12 tools shake up the game's meta.

Make no mistake, new and veteran pirates, there's a whole new rulebook to learn in Sea of Thieves' new season, and the sooner you read up on it, the less likely it is you'll end up on the wrong side of a clip like this one with one of the game's leads applauding your killer from the sidelines like a proud dad at a middle school basketball game. Here, streamer HitboTC uses the new harpoon tightrope mechanic along with the new skeleton bombs - they're called Bone Callers, but I'm gonna call them skeleton bombs - to deadly effect.

To be fair, as an old hat who's been playing the game since launch, I would likely be just as unprepared for this encounter as the poor soul on the receiving end of this masterful play. No one's ever boarded a ship like that before Season 12, nor has anyone had the ability to instantly outnumber their enemy until the new season added literal skeleton minions that spawn from a throwable. I'd be taken off-guard too!

In case you're new to the game, here's a quick play by play: the streamer is in pursuit of a solo-slooper - that is, someone sailing the smallest ship in the game by themselves - and fires off his ship's harpoon to create a walkable bridge to the enemy ship. Using the new Harpoon Tightrope feature, HitboTC quickly traverses the rope amid enemy fire that very nearly takes him out.

Aboard the ship, there's a brief hand-to-hand struggle where the streamer effectively makes use of the new throwing knives to block his foe's attacks, and then throws down a skeleton bomb and spawns a number of friendly skeletons. Surrounded by skeletons and staring down the barrel of a pistol, the helpless solo-slooper disappears in a puff of rage quit as the streamer cackles in victory.

This is likely one of the first of many clips that'll emerge in the coming weeks warning self-assured sea pillagers to adapt to Sea of Thieves' new mechanics or die trying. The tricks we've been using for years to navigate these rough seas have been made all but obsolete, and for the first time since launch, it feels like we're all taking our maiden voyage together.

