Knowing where to find your Starfield parents means you can have a good old catch up with Mom and Dad, impressing them with news that you're now a big success as the latest member of Constellation. This is only possible if Kids Stuff was one of the Starfield traits you selected when making your character, as this sacrifices a weekly deduction of credits for the opportunity to meet with your olds and receive various unique items as gifts from them in Starfield. If you're eager to become reunited with your close family then here's where to find the Starfield parents location, as well as some of the rewards you'll receive for keeping in touch with them.

How to see your parents at Pioneer Tower in Starfield

Your parents live at Pioneer Tower, which is a tall white building with gold accents in the Residential District of New Atlantis on Jemison. If you arrive in that district on the NAT then turn right with the transit car behind you, you'll see it straight ahead. Although you'll receive a specific Activity to "see your parents at Pioneer Tower" once you've paid your initial visit to the Constellation Lodge, you don't have to wait for that as you can go to the Starfield parents location as soon as you arrive at New Atlantis. There's an elevator in the Pioneer Tower lobby, so enter that and interact with the panel to reach the Family Apartments.

After a touching reunion with your Mom and Dad, you can collect the first of your rewards for choosing the Kid Stuff trait. Head into your old bedroom and you'll find the High School Backpack, which provides an additional +10kgs of carrying capacity to help with your Starfield encumberance, though it doesn't have a boost ability so its use is somewhat limited. As you progress through the campaign you'll see your parents at various other points, such as turning up at the Constellation Lodge to give you Sir Livingstone's Pistol, or inviting you home to divulge Grandpa's Meatloaf Recipe for a stats boost.

If you get tired of all this parental interference, or of the weekly stipend of credits you automatically send them each week to fund their living arrangements in high-end New Atlantis real estate, then you can speak to your Dad and choose the [Remove Kid Stuff trait] option. You'll have to go through a few more confirmation steps in this dialogue before it's permanently removed, at which point your parents are forced to move away to more affordable lodgings and you never see them again.

