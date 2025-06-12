The Alters Minerals location – where to mine Minerals

Finding Minerals in The Alters is vital for the construction of modules like the Social Room and Infirmary. Once you’ve established your Base, and gotten into the flow of assigning tasks to your Alters, tracking down your first Mineral Deposit should be a top priority. Getting outside and exploring more of the map, and points of interest like deep resource deposits early can really set you up for success in The Alters.



With that in mind, we’ll explain how to get The Alters Minerals below. This’ll involve heading out to the far areas of the map, sneaking past some Anomalies, and using your Scanner to locate the best place for a Mining Outpost.

The Alters Minerals location

I found Minerals at the location shown on the map above. This is the spot furthest from the Base, before you’ve constructed the bridge. You can get there as long as you have Drill Charges for rock walls, and the Climbing Hook. The only thing to watch out for is the area leading to the deposit – it’s where you’ll encounter Anomalies for the first time, but don’t worry, you can just walk slowly around them. Look out for small deposits of Minerals too, which are the gold cubes shown in the image below.

If Anomalies touch you, you’ll suffer radiation damage, which can end a run if it hits full radiation levels. Just take it easy, and walk between Anomalies or around them where possible. Once you’ve reached the Minerals Deposit, just place down your Scanner to locate the deepest point. You’ll have already done this in The Alters Fundamentals mission, the first main Task in the game. Once it’s placed, you’ll need to run Pylons back to your Base, then after it’s all connected you’ll be able to Fast Travel to and from the outpost and your Base. Alters can now be assigned to Mineral Mining as well.

What are Minerals used for in The Alters?

You’ll need Minerals to build certain Base modules in The Alters. Initially, this will be the Social Room and the Infirmary – I’d recommend prioritizing the construction of the Infirmary as soon as you’ve got enough Minerals, as you’ll certainly need it moving forward. Eventually, the construction of specialized gear will require Minerals, so it’s a good idea to always have a stock of them, as certain bottlenecks appear later on in the story that’ll make use of them.

The Alters can be a brutal game to get the hang off at first. Check out our The Alters tips and tricks page for advice on how to make the most of your time, which Alters to go after first, and the best ways to keep your Crew happy and working. Speaking of crew morale, make sure you know how to craft The Alters Cooked Meals with Raw Food so you can feed them more than Mush.

