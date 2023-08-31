Following Distortions on the Scanner in Starfield explained

The Starfield scanner distortions objective in the Into the Unknown quest is a little tricky if you don't know what you're looking for, or what exactly a distortion is, but in reality it's a very simple task that players will be able to do pretty easily once they understand the basics - and it's certainly worth understanding, as this is going to be a recurring mechanic. With that in mind, here's how to follow the distortions on the scanner in Starfield and how to find what you're looking for.

How to follow scanner distortions in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To follow the scanner distortions in Starfield, players need to equip their scanner (LB) and sweep it in a circle around them. The distortions are moments where the outer ring of the scanner's UI goes all crackly and jagged, a bit like static, as shown in the image above.

When this happens, you want to point your scanner in the direction where the distortions are most obvious and pronounced, then start walking in that direction. It might take a while, but you can use this effect to home in on what you're actually looking for - a temple made from some sort of black stone, with ringed alien designs that match the Artifacts you've found. As you get closer to it, the game should automatically register the temple as your objective, placing a marker on the door inside.

It's worth remembering this process, as there are other Temples hidden around the game found in the same way - following a gravitational distortion to a planet's surface, then using scanner distortions to home in on the Temple itself.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission