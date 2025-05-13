Where to find Doom The Dark Ages Secret Layovers in the Holy City of Aratum

The Doom The Dark Ages secret layovers seen in Aratum lead to lots of small secrets and loot, and you’ll need to find both for the Layover mission challenge. Featuring useful items including lots of gold, a maximum health increase, and a ruby, they’re well worth finding as you cruise around the city on your cyber dragon.

While there are only two of them to find in this Doom The Dark Ages chapter, they’re not especially obvious and one of them is much more hidden than the other. So, to help you find both quickly and 100% the Holy City of Aratum, I’ve explained where to find both secret Layovers in Doom The Dark Ages for the Layover mission challenge.

Doom The Dark Ages secret layovers locations

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

As mentioned, there are only two secret layovers in the Holy City of Aratum level in Doom The Dark Ages for the Layover mission challenge. Both landing spots are accessible as soon as you reach the city itself (after the dragon tutorial section in the tunnels) but you must first kill the turret Titans guarding them.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Spoiler-free lore guide for Doom The Dark Ages (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks) Discover everything you need to know Doom The Dark Ages setting and lore right here!

Once you’ve done that, you’ll see a large green indicator pointing to the layover and you’ll be able to follow the button prompt to land and hop off the dragon, taking control of the Doom Slayer again. While on foot, you can collect all sorts of resources to help you on your crusade, though each one has its own enemies and perils, some of which can be fairly substantial.

Here’s where you need to look for these layovers:

Doom The Dark Ages Secret Layover 1

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

As soon as you reach the city, fly to the left and look for the Titan standing on a damaged tower. Kill the Titan, then land at the secret layover. You’re halfway done with the Layover mission challenge, but there are a couple of things to do at this landing spot to help fund your Doom the Dark Ages upgrades:

Head down the steps to the lower balcony area and head inside the tower to enter a secret area that holds a gold chest.

Activate the Gore Nest and kill the Leader Pinky Rider to get a Demonic Essence that increases your maximum health.

Doom The Dark Ages Secret Layover 2

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The second landing spot is better hidden, and you’ll find it right at the bottom of the circular central area of the city. Fly into this area and go straight down until you find two Titans watching over a large landing area. As before, kill them both then land to complete the Layover mission challenge.

This secret layover has several secrets to uncover, so here’s what you should look out for before you can fly off:

Stand on the green button and throw your shield at the superheated metal lock under the raised platform in the middle of the area. Jump into the hole where the raised platform was and find and turn the valve to drain the water. Now you can throw your shield to destroy the superheated lock, letting you grab the red keycard. Finally, use the gravity lift to get up to the surface and go over to the red keycard gate to open it, letting you grab more gold and a ruby.

Kill the Hell cultists hidden on the lower walkway to progress the Countercult mission challenge.

Walk around this lower walkway collecting all the gold. This should lead you into a tunnel which has a Pulverizer weapon skin at the end.

Both layovers remain available even after destroying all four Hell Carriers, but make sure you land at both and search them thoroughly before progressing to the next area as that’s a point-of-no-return. On the plus side, you're also about to get the best weapon in Doom The Dark Ages: the Super Shotgun.

Want more help finding all the game's secrets and collectibles? A later mission on dragonback will be greatly aided with our Doom The Dark Ages Spire of Nerathul Wraithstones guide, or find out how to crack the eldritch Doom The Dark Ages rotating water room puzzle in The Marshes here!



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.