All Wraithstones in Doom The Dark Ages Spire of Nerathul

The Doom The Dark Ages Spire of Nerathul Wraithstones are probably the hardest collectibles to find in the game, concealed somewhere in the watery gloom of the eldritch gods. Finding them is essential to 100%-ing the level, but they're also vital for weapon getting the best possible weapon upgrades, so it's well worth grabbing them, even by replaying the mission.

The reason these are some of the most brutally challenging collectibles to find in Doom The Dark Ages is because they aren't clearly marked on the map but that's where we come in to help. I've found them both already, and I'll show you where to find the locations of both Spire of Nerathul Wraithstones in Doom The Dark Ages, and what you need to do to get to them both.

Both Wraithstone locations in Doom The Dark Ages Spire of Nerathul

Both Spire of Nerathul Wraithstones in Doom the Dark Ages are found on hidden landing spots accessible with the dragon, meaning you're not going to stumble across them while playing the critical path of the mission. You need to go exploring, like you did when looking for the Doom The Dark Ages secret layovers.

We'll cover them both, but also make it clear here that you can get them both the moment you get on the dragon. That means that once the Komodo champion is slain and Serrat comes to pick you up, you can start getting the resources needed for the best Doom the Dark Ages upgrades going.

Wraithstone 1

To get the first Wraithstone, simply mount the dragon once it becomes accessible and fly to the location shown above on the edge of the drained area of the map, on the opposite side of the central tower. Here you'll find a Titan that you need to kill, and doing so will reveal a landing spot. Set down there and clear the combat encounter to make the Wraithstone accessible as a reward.

Wraithstone 2

To get the other, fly down to the lowest objective marker beneath the tower, but don't actually land there yet. Next to it will be a tunnel in the wall – fly into that and down through a gate to a previously unrevealed landing point. Set down there and head to the portal to appear on an island full of imps (as well as a few other enemies).

Slaughter them all and the path will clear to the two collectibles on the island – a weapon skin and the second wraithstone. When you've got them both, head on and up through the jump pad to reach a point where your dragon can come and collect you accordingly.

