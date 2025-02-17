How to find the Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure in Avowed

The Avowed Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure map isn't easy to find as it's hidden right on the eastern edge of Dawnshore. The treasure stash itself isn't exactly secret, as I wandered into it by accident while exploring around the Watcher's Mirror. However, if you're looking for this Avowed loot solely using the treasure map drawing, you might be searching for a long time as there aren't many obvious landmarks to help you. So, I've detailed exactly where to go to uncover the oddly named Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure map in Avowed.

Avowed Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure location

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

Looking at the Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure map in Avowed, it's really not clear where this cliffside path could be, unless you've been right to the eastern edge of the map and have seen the massive river gorge for yourself. The path that's vaguely illustrated on the map goes almost underneath the Watcher's Mirror landmark, but it's most easily accessed from the Avowed party camp in the Rise, so that's where we'll start:

From the Rise part camp, head roughly east-southeast, eventually going up a hill with a cliff on your left. Follow this cliff around to the left and you'll soon see a massive skeleton embedded in the cliff on the opposite side of the gorge. Drop down to the lower track and look for the path on the left that runs north along the cliff edge towards Watcher's Mirror.

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

Run along the path and smash the wooden planks that block the tunnel entrance to reach the secret stash.

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

The only thing you'll find in this stash is a loot chest, but it holds the Stelgaer's Pride body armor, which causes you to automatically cast Barbaric Shout when you take a chunk of damage that is greater than 30% of your maximum health – Barbaric Shout is a Fighter ability that, when used, interrupts enemies and makes your weapon attacks uninterruptable and deal higher Stun. This armor also grants 18% damage reduction and 15 additional damage reduction, and increases your stamina regeneration rate by 5%.

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

For me, the chest also had 20 Silver Fenning worth 120 Currency, a Common Grimoire of the Elements, three Pelts, an Iron Chunk, and one Primal Water. A bit of money and some upgrade materials will come in handy when you’re trying to upgrade items in Avowed to ensure you're geared up nicely for the next region, so even though it's not much, it's better than nothing!

If you want more loot to search far and wide for in Dawnshore, make sure you visit Sanza in Hightown and buy the Avowed Woedica's Inheritance treasure map and the Avowed Totem of Rightful Rulership quest.



