Where to find all Wolf Statues in Doom The Dark Ages

The Doom The Dark Ages Wolf Statues have locations in four chapters, an optional collectible where destroying all the statues gets you a treasure that you might have otherwise missed. In fact, the Wolf Statues are tied to one of the mission challenges, "Hunter" in The Kar'thul Marshes, so uncovering these things are integral to obtaining 100% completion in Doom The Dark Ages in more than one way.

If you're out to find every Wolf Statue location, you'll likely need some help, because while the first occasion they appear is relatively straightforward, later occurrences will have you combing the map for hidden nooks and crannies they might be hidden in. Or alternatively just use our handy guide, where we show you how to find every Wolf Statue location in Doom The Dark Ages, and what treasure and rewards you'll get each time.

All Wolf Statue locations in Doom The Dark Ages

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Doom The Dark Ages has Wolf Statues located in four separate levels, all of which need to be found and destroyed with your Shield Throw to uncover a specific treasure. Those levels are:

Chapter 6: The Siege Part 1 (3 Statues)

(3 Statues) Chapter 9: The Ancestral Forge (3 Statues)

(3 Statues) Chapter 16: The Kar'Thul Marshes (5 Statues)

(5 Statues) Chapter 20: Resurrection (4 Statues)

As the statues are destroyed, new ones will appear that surround the treasure you're trying to unlock, filling in the ghostly silhouettes. When all the plinths around that treasure are full, you've destroyed all the Wolf Statues in the area and the treasure is now accessible as a reward.

The specific reward will vary depending on the mission you're doing, though obviously you can't farm it infinitely by replaying over and over. Besides, the game is probably long enough already - if you're wondering about that, we've got a guide that'll tell you: how long is Doom The Dark Ages?

All Wolf Statue locations in The Siege Part 1

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Wolf Statues in The Siege Part 1 are the easiest to find in Doom The Dark Ages, more about introducing this mechanic rather than really challenging the player. It's also the first level where you'll find Doom The Dark Ages Artillery Cannons to destroy, which also reappear in Resurrection.

Still, if you're having trouble, here's where to find them:

Under the fallen tree in a small crack in the boulder. Around the back of the Shrine itself at the lower level. On top of the rocks looking down at the player.

Reward: 1x Ruby

All Wolf Statue locations in The Ancestral Forge

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

This one is a lot harder, and requires you to find the level's Secret Key, which we've also marked on the map to help you out.

On a high cliff looking down at the Shrine itself. The reward for a combat encounter, blocked off until you defeat the nearby enemies. Behind a gate accessible from the level entrance, locked and requiring the Secret Key.

Treasure: 1x Wraithstone

All Wolf Statue locations in The Kar'Thul Marshes

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

There are more Wolf Statues hidden in the Marshes than any other level, which is why they're also tied to a secret challenge: "Hunter". Not only do you get the established treasure for destroying them all, but the challenge is completed too.

At a dead end on the cliff edge on your left when you enter the level. On the right of the Shrine itself, just down a tunnel. Pressed against the boulder in the swampy area next to a giant tentacle enemy. Down off the cliff looking down into the void. Dropping down past the gold into a small hole.

Treasure: 1x Wraithstone (and completion of the challenge "Hunter")

While you're here, there's also several puzzles to complete, the most confusing of which is the Doom The Dark Ages rotating water room puzzle. To find out how to crack it, check out our guide!

All Wolf Statue locations in Resurrection

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The final occurrence of Wolf Statues in Doom The Dark Ages is in Chapter 20: Resurrection. There are fewer statues here than there were in the Marsh, but they're not much easier to find.

Past a circle of cultists in an underground chamber diverting off from the main shrine. Above a combat encounter on the other side of a map (you'll need to kill a powerful Mancubus). In an underground trench concealed by a bridge. On a cliffedge between two pieces of debris.

Treasure: 1x Wraithstone

The resources from these wolf statue puzzles are vital to getting the best upgrades in Doom The Dark Ages. But if you want to know how to get every weapon first, see our full list of all Doom The Dark Ages weapons here!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.