How long is Doom The Dark Ages?
Doom The Dark Ages has a lot of levels but you can get through the whole thing in well under 20 hours
How long it takes to beat Doom The Dark Ages is going to depend on your Slayer expertise, difficulty, and how much time you spend looking for secrets and collectibles if you're aiming for 100% completion. The game consists of 22 chapters, with some being long trudges through large open areas featuring lots of collectibles and combat encounters, while other Doom The Dark Ages chapters are much shorter affairs. To help you gauge how long it’ll take you to beat Doom The Dark Ages, I’ve explained how its length can vary below.
Doom The Dark Ages length
As mentioned, the time is takes you to complete Doom The Dark Ages is going to depend on how skilled you are at slaying demons, which will also be affected by your chosen difficulty, and the amount of time spent looking at the Automap and gathering toys, codex pages, gold, and more – as our Doom The Dark Ages tips say, it’s highly recommended that you search for secrets!
Here’s how long we reckon it’ll take you to beat Doom The Dark Ages based on our time playing:
- Fast (critical path only): 12-14 hours
- Standard (Some time spent exploring): 14-18 hours
- Slow (thorough exploration for 100%): 18+ hours
Despite the high number of chapters, you can get through the game quite quickly, particularly if you’re playing on Aspiring Slayer difficulty and rarely stop to look for secrets. You won’t miss out on the best Doom The Dark Ages weapon by playing like this as there are no secret weapons, but you will miss out on upgrades as you likely won’t have much gold to spend at Sentinel Shrines.
If you’re spending a bit of time exploring but aren’t necessarily constantly checking your Automap for secrets, then you’ll be able to complete the game in around 15 hours, give or take a few depending on how thorough your exploration is.
For those looking to find all collectibles, gather every resource, and complete all mission challenges, such finding all Doom The Dark Ages secret layovers, you’re going to spend close to 20 hours playing through the campaign – a little over or under depending how many chapters you need to replay from the start to mop up missing items. Since there aren’t any secret activities or multiplayer modes, once you’ve 100%’d the campaign, you’ve wrapped up the whole game.
Still not sure if this Doom is for you? Make sure you read our Doom The Dark Ages review to find out our thoughts.
