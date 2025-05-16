How many chapters in Doom The Dark Ages?

All Doom The Dark Ages chapters see the Doom Slayer slaughtering through legions of demons in various ways, whether that’s on foot with a full arsenal of guns, on the back of dragon, or piloting an Atlan robot, or sometimes a combination. Importantly, there are also plenty of collectibles and upgrade resources to look out for, from lore-expanding codex pages and the usual demonic action figures to piles of gold and gleaming rubies.

When playing through Doom The Dark Ages, it’s advisable that you try and collect as much as you can, but sometimes levels are done before you know it and it turns out you didn’t quite complete a challenge or missed an item. So, this handy list of all the chapters in Doom The Dark Ages and what’s in each one should help you in your bloody crusade to 100% the game.

Doom The Dark Ages chapters and all secrets and collectibles

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

There are 22 chapters in Doom The Dark Ages, varying in size, length, and format, with some featuring Atlan mech section and others requiring you to fly around on your cyber dragon, Serrat. If you to know how long this’ll take in hours, we’ve explain how long Doom The Dark Ages is here.

All of them also feature varying numbers of secrets, collectibles, and important resources for Doom The Dark Ages upgrades, so it’s worth exploring to find everything each chapter has to offer. We’ve got a separate guide explaining when you unlock all Doom The Dark Ages weapons as there are none that you can miss.

Here’s a list of all 22 levels in Doom The Dark Ages and what’s in each one:

Village of Khalim

Secrets: 6

6 Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin

Hebeth

Resources: 210 Gold

210 Gold Secrets: 9 (get help with the final secret here, the Doom The Dark Ages fire door)

9 (get help with the final secret here, the Doom The Dark Ages fire door) Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin

Barrier Core

None

Sentinel Barracks

Resources: 212 Gold, 2 Rubies

212 Gold, 2 Rubies Secrets: 6

6 Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin

1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase

The Holy City of Aratum

Resources: 240 Gold, 2 Rubies

240 Gold, 2 Rubies Secrets: 9

9 Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin

2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 ammo increase

Siege – Part 1

Resources: 513 Gold, 4 Rubies

513 Gold, 4 Rubies Secrets: 11

11 Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin

2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase

Siege – Part 2

Resources: 183 Gold, 2 Rubies

183 Gold, 2 Rubies Secrets: 9

9 Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy

1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy Demonic Essence: 1 health increase

Abyssal Forest

Resources: 250 Gold, 2 Rubies

250 Gold, 2 Rubies Secrets: 11

11 Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy

1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase

Ancestral Forge

Resources: 230 Gold, 2 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone (to get your first Wraithstone in the game, you need to destroy all Doom The Dark Ages wolf statues in this chapter)

230 Gold, 2 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone (to get your first Wraithstone in the game, you need to destroy all Doom The Dark Ages wolf statues in this chapter) Secrets: 9

9 Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin

2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 ammo increase

The Forsaken Plains

Resources: 230 Gold, 3 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone

230 Gold, 3 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone Secrets: 10

10 Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin

2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase

Hellbreaker

Resources: 85 Gold

85 Gold Secrets: 1

1 Collectibles: 1 Toy

1 Toy Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase

Senitnel Command Station

Resources: 177 Gold, 1 Ruby, 1 Wraithstone

177 Gold, 1 Ruby, 1 Wraithstone Secrets: 9

9 Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin

1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin Demonic Essence: 1 health increase

From Beyond

Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase

Spire of Nerathul

Resources: 359 Gold, 3 Rubies, 2 Wraithstones (check out our separate guide on the Doom The Dark Ages Spire of Nerathul Wraithstones as they’re quite tricky to find)

359 Gold, 3 Rubies, 2 Wraithstones (check out our separate guide on the Doom The Dark Ages Spire of Nerathul Wraithstones as they’re quite tricky to find) Secrets: 11

11 Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin

2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 ammo increase

City of Ry’uul

Resources: 182 Gold, 2 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone

182 Gold, 2 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone Secrets: 10

10 Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy

1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 armor increase

The Kar’Thul Marshes

Resources: 188 Gold, 1 Ruby, 1 Wraithstone (Some of this chapter’s gold is locked behind the Doom The Dark Ages rotating water room puzzle)

188 Gold, 1 Ruby, 1 Wraithstone (Some of this chapter’s gold is locked behind the Doom The Dark Ages rotating water room puzzle) Secrets: 5

5 Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy

1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase

Temple of Lomarith

Resources: 194 Gold, 2 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone

194 Gold, 2 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone Secrets: 9

9 Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin

1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin Demonic Essence: 1 ammo increase

Belly of the Beast

Resources: 153 Gold, 1 Rub

153 Gold, 1 Rub Secrets: 6

6 Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy

1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase

Harbor of Souls

Resources: 294 Gold, 1 Ruby, 1 Wraithstone

294 Gold, 1 Ruby, 1 Wraithstone Secrets: 10

10 Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy

2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 ammo increase

Resurrection

Resources: 392 Gold, 3 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone

392 Gold, 3 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone Secrets: 12

12 Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin

2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase

Final Battle

None

Reckoning

Resources: 335 Gold, 3 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone

335 Gold, 3 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone Secrets: 11

11 Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 2 Toys

1 Codex Entry, 2 Toys Demonic Essence: 1 ammo increase

If you’re not sure how exactly this game fits into Doom canon, we’ve got a Doom The Dark Ages lore explainer here.



