How many chapters in Doom The Dark Ages?
There are 22 chapters in Doom The Dark Ages, most of which are jammed with all sorts of upgrades and collectibles
- Village of Khalim
- Hebeth
- Barrier Core
- Sentinel Barracks
- The Holy City of Aratum
- Siege – Part 1
- Siege – Part 2
- Abyssal Forest
- Ancestral Forge
- The Forsaken Plains
- Hellbreaker
- Senitnel Command Station
- From Beyond
- Spire of Nerathul
- City of Ry’uul
- The Kar’Thul Marshes
- Temple of Lomarith
- Belly of the Beast
- Harbor of Souls
- Resurrection
- Final Battle
- Reckoning
All Doom The Dark Ages chapters see the Doom Slayer slaughtering through legions of demons in various ways, whether that’s on foot with a full arsenal of guns, on the back of dragon, or piloting an Atlan robot, or sometimes a combination. Importantly, there are also plenty of collectibles and upgrade resources to look out for, from lore-expanding codex pages and the usual demonic action figures to piles of gold and gleaming rubies.
When playing through Doom The Dark Ages, it’s advisable that you try and collect as much as you can, but sometimes levels are done before you know it and it turns out you didn’t quite complete a challenge or missed an item. So, this handy list of all the chapters in Doom The Dark Ages and what’s in each one should help you in your bloody crusade to 100% the game.
Doom The Dark Ages chapters and all secrets and collectibles
There are 22 chapters in Doom The Dark Ages, varying in size, length, and format, with some featuring Atlan mech section and others requiring you to fly around on your cyber dragon, Serrat. If you to know how long this’ll take in hours, we’ve explain how long Doom The Dark Ages is here.
All of them also feature varying numbers of secrets, collectibles, and important resources for Doom The Dark Ages upgrades, so it’s worth exploring to find everything each chapter has to offer. We’ve got a separate guide explaining when you unlock all Doom The Dark Ages weapons as there are none that you can miss.
Here’s a list of all 22 levels in Doom The Dark Ages and what’s in each one:
Village of Khalim
- Secrets: 6
- Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin
Hebeth
- Resources: 210 Gold
- Secrets: 9 (get help with the final secret here, the Doom The Dark Ages fire door)
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin
Barrier Core
- None
Sentinel Barracks
- Resources: 212 Gold, 2 Rubies
- Secrets: 6
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin
- Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase
The Holy City of Aratum
- Resources: 240 Gold, 2 Rubies
- Secrets: 9
- Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin
- Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 ammo increase
Siege – Part 1
- Resources: 513 Gold, 4 Rubies
- Secrets: 11
- Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin
- Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase
Siege – Part 2
- Resources: 183 Gold, 2 Rubies
- Secrets: 9
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy
- Demonic Essence: 1 health increase
Abyssal Forest
- Resources: 250 Gold, 2 Rubies
- Secrets: 11
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy
- Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase
Ancestral Forge
- Resources: 230 Gold, 2 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone (to get your first Wraithstone in the game, you need to destroy all Doom The Dark Ages wolf statues in this chapter)
- Secrets: 9
- Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin
- Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 ammo increase
The Forsaken Plains
- Resources: 230 Gold, 3 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone
- Secrets: 10
- Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin
- Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase
Hellbreaker
- Resources: 85 Gold
- Secrets: 1
- Collectibles: 1 Toy
- Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase
Senitnel Command Station
- Resources: 177 Gold, 1 Ruby, 1 Wraithstone
- Secrets: 9
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin
- Demonic Essence: 1 health increase
From Beyond
- Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase
Spire of Nerathul
- Resources: 359 Gold, 3 Rubies, 2 Wraithstones (check out our separate guide on the Doom The Dark Ages Spire of Nerathul Wraithstones as they’re quite tricky to find)
- Secrets: 11
- Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin
- Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 ammo increase
City of Ry’uul
- Resources: 182 Gold, 2 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone
- Secrets: 10
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy
- Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 armor increase
The Kar’Thul Marshes
- Resources: 188 Gold, 1 Ruby, 1 Wraithstone (Some of this chapter’s gold is locked behind the Doom The Dark Ages rotating water room puzzle)
- Secrets: 5
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy
- Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase
Temple of Lomarith
- Resources: 194 Gold, 2 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone
- Secrets: 9
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy, 1 Weapon Skin
- Demonic Essence: 1 ammo increase
Belly of the Beast
- Resources: 153 Gold, 1 Rub
- Secrets: 6
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 1 Toy
- Demonic Essence: 1 armor increase
Harbor of Souls
- Resources: 294 Gold, 1 Ruby, 1 Wraithstone
- Secrets: 10
- Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 1 Toy
- Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 ammo increase
Resurrection
- Resources: 392 Gold, 3 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone
- Secrets: 12
- Collectibles: 2 Codex Entries, 2 Toys, 1 Weapon Skin
- Demonic Essence: 1 health increase, 1 armor increase, 1 ammo increase
Final Battle
- None
Reckoning
- Resources: 335 Gold, 3 Rubies, 1 Wraithstone
- Secrets: 11
- Collectibles: 1 Codex Entry, 2 Toys
- Demonic Essence: 1 ammo increase
If you’re not sure how exactly this game fits into Doom canon, we’ve got a Doom The Dark Ages lore explainer here.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.