All Doom The Dark Ages artillery cannon locations

Destroying all Doom The Dark Ages artillery cannons will complete two mission challenges, but they’re scattered across massive areas in the two levels they feature. That means you must search far and wide to find all seven cannons across these Doom The Dark Ages levels. Although, the loud volleys of these large mortar weapons, and the smoke trails they leave, can be a giveaway, so keep your eyes and ears peeled.

However, if you want to get this challenge done quickly without having to wander the battlefields in search of artillery cannons, I’ve explained exactly where you can find each one below. That way, you just need to follow the map and look for the green shield bash target on each cannon to reduce it to demonic scrap. Here are the locations for all Doom The Dark Ages artillery cannons found in Siege – Part 1 and Resurrection.

All Doom The Dark Ages Siege Part 1 artillery cannon locations

The level “Siege – Part 1” features four artillery cannons and you need to destroy all of them to complete the Siege Breaker challenge, bagging you the Reverant skin for the Combat Shotgun.

All the map images below are oriented so that the massive doorway that leads to this main battlefield area is at the bottom of the screen, so orient your map accordingly to help you match up the precise location. With this orientation, the first two cannons are on the left side of the map while cannons three and four are on the right. All of them sit on piles of gold which are marked on the map, so look for the relevant gold icons to guide you – you can also spend it on the best Doom The Dark Ages upgrades!

Here are the locations the four Siege Part 1 artillery cannons:

Siege – Part 1 Artillery Cannon 1

Follow the top-left path and bear left, following it around the corner and passing the archway. You’ll find a wooden barricade blocking a sloped path that you can break through with your shield. Continue up the path and smash the artillery cannon at the end.

Siege – Part 1 Artillery Cannon 2

Head to the small village clearing near the large leader combat encounter in the far-left part of the map to find the second cannon.

Siege – Part 1 Artillery Cannon 3

Pass the Sentinel Shrine in the area closest to the large gate and bear right. Cross the river and go up the hill to find the artillery cannon protected by several shield soldier demons.

Siege – Part 1 Artillery Cannon 4

This artillery cannon is out in the open near the leader combat encounter on the far-right section of the map. The cannon is on the opposite side of the arena to the nearest Sentinel Shrine and isn’t far from a gold chest behind a gate.

Doom The Dark Ages Resurrection artillery cannon locations

For the “Resurrection” level near the end of Doom The Dark Ages, there are only three artillery cannons that need to be wrecked. Doing so will complete the Cannon Crusher challenge and reward you with 50 gold.

As above, when trying to match your automap with the images below, start by orienting your map so that the entrance path and first combat arena are at the bottom of your screen. Here’s where to look for all three cannons:

Resurrection Artillery Cannon 1

From the first arena at the entrance to this large open section of the map, make your way to the arena in the top-right corner of the map. In the middle of this area, you’ll find the artillery cannon on top of a wooden platform.

Resurrection Artillery Cannon 2

Towards the top-left corner of the map, you’ll come across a small fort area that clearly has some resources underneath but no clear way of getting to them – the artillery cannon should be obvious on the edge of the fort. Head around the side of the fort and use the climbing wall to get on top then destroy the artillery cannon.

This reveals a hole in the floor that leads to a secret area containing gold, a Pulverizer weapon skin, Life Sigil, BFC ammo, and a soul sphere healing item (the latter two items are locked behind a gate that requires the yellow key!).

Resurrection Artillery Cannon 3

The final Doom The Dark Ages artillery cannon is right at the top of the map near a fortress wall at the end of a bridge and isn’t far from the Wraithstone statue. Make sure you also destroy the Doom The Dark Ages wolf statue on top of the castle wall to help you get that Wraithstone.

There are plenty of other puzzles and challenges to complete, including finding the two Doom The Dark Ages Spire of Nerathul Wraithstones and solving the Doom The Dark Ages rotating water room puzzle.

