All Doom The Dark Ages weapons and how to get them
There are 23 weapons in Doom The Dark Ages, not including the weaponized dragon and stationary turrets
The full list of all weapons for Doom The Dark Ages covers 23 separate guns and armaments. Some of these are for the Atlan Robot, but the Slayer can carry 20 separate killing tools on him by the time the game is over, able to switch between them on the fly and slaughter whatever infernal or eldritch forces stand before him.
It's important to know that there's no weapon in the game that's optional or that you can miss out on: they're all placed before you at key moments in the story, and you have to pick them up to continue playing. In fact, some of them are tied into the plot themselves, special armaments that are designed to solve some problem that Doomguy has ahead of him.
Full Doom The Dark Ages weapons list
I've listed every weapon and gun in Doom The Dark Ages below, broken up by category and in the order that you unlock them:
- Guns
- Shield Saw
- Combat Shotgun
- Super Shotgun
- Shredder
- Accelerator
- Pulverizer
- Impaler
- Cycler
- Chainshot
- Grenade Launcher
- Rocket Launcher
- Ravager
- Ballistic Force Crossbow (BFC)
- Melee
- Power Gauntlet
- Flail
- Dreadmace
- Shield Runes
- Ground Fissure
- Holy Swarm
- Auto Turret
- Heaven Splitter
- Atlan Robot
- Unarmed Combat
- Minigun
- Shotgun
With so many guns to pick from and all serving different functions, we've got a page on the best weapon in Doom The Dark Ages for you to prioritise when things get dangerous. Ultimately though, with each one having a fairly significant upgrade tree, the best weapon on you at any one time is probably the weapon that you upgrade to its highest degree, as well as which one you're best with. Speaking of which, if you're not sure which are the best Doom the Dark Ages upgrades, we've got a page on that too!
All Slayer weapons
This is every gun in the core weapon wheel in Doom The Dark Ages, how you get them, and what they're for.
Weapon
Unlocked in Chapter:
Suited For:
Combat Shotgun
1 (Default)
Close-quarters damage
Shredder
1
Mid-range rapid fire
Shield Saw
2
Clearing crowds, stunning enemies, and breaking armor
Accelerator
2
Rapid-fire damage and energy shield breaking
Pulverizer
4
Thinning large crowds of weak enemies
Impaler
4
Sniping and heavy precision damage
Cycler
5
Steady damage for breaking shields and armor
Super Shotgun
5
Massive damage at close-quarters
Chainshot
6
Chargeable single shot heavy damage
Grenade Launcher
8
Mid-power explosive damage
Rocket Launcher
10
Heavy duty explosive shots
Ravager
12
Focused stream of rapid fire
Ballistic Force Crossbow (BFC)
14
Massive explosive shots that ends battles
All melee weapons
Though Doom The Dark Ages has removed the game's glory kills, there are now three kinds of melee weapons that players can unlock.
Weapon
Unlocked in Chapter:
Suited For:
Power Gauntlet
1
Frequent combos, light damage, causes ammo drops
Flail
6
Middling damage and use, causes armor drops
Dreadmace
15
Infrequent use, heavy damage, causes ammo drops
All Shield Runes
Shield Runes in Doom The Dark Ages are built-in upgrades for your shield. Only one can be active at a time, and they each trigger different effects when you parry ranged attacks.
Rune
Unlocked in Chapter:
Ability
Ground Fissure
9
Cause a ground shockwave that stuns enemies
Holy Swarm
11
Fire homing daggers at the attacker
Auto Turret
12
Shoot a shoulder-mounted turret ahead of you
Heaven Splitter
14
Bring down a bolt of lightning that inflicts shock on the attacker and those around them
All Atlan mech weapons
There are three forms of combat for the Atlan mech that come up, but you don't get to keep them. Instead, you'll be dropped a specific weapon of the game's choice at certain story moments before they're later discarded, though some come up more than once.
- Unarmed/Melee
- The default Atlan combat system. Landing hits and perfects dodges build up charge for more powerful attacks, such as stomps and palm strikes.
- Minigun
- A continuous stream of fire. Perfect dodges temporarily empower this weapon.
- Shotgun
- Heavy duty blasts for close range. Perfect dodges temporarily empower this weapon.
Want to know more about the Slayer's medieval adventures? We've got all the Doom The Dark Ages secret layovers in Chapter 5 here, so you know where to park your dragon, or find out our list of the top Doom The Dark Ages tips!
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
