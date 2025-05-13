All Doom The Dark Ages weapons and how to get them

The full list of all weapons for Doom The Dark Ages covers 23 separate guns and armaments. Some of these are for the Atlan Robot, but the Slayer can carry 20 separate killing tools on him by the time the game is over, able to switch between them on the fly and slaughter whatever infernal or eldritch forces stand before him.

It's important to know that there's no weapon in the game that's optional or that you can miss out on: they're all placed before you at key moments in the story, and you have to pick them up to continue playing. In fact, some of them are tied into the plot themselves, special armaments that are designed to solve some problem that Doomguy has ahead of him.

Full Doom The Dark Ages weapons list

I've listed every weapon and gun in Doom The Dark Ages below, broken up by category and in the order that you unlock them:

Guns Shield Saw Combat Shotgun Super Shotgun Shredder Accelerator Pulverizer Impaler Cycler Chainshot Grenade Launcher Rocket Launcher Ravager Ballistic Force Crossbow (BFC)

Melee Power Gauntlet Flail Dreadmace

Shield Runes Ground Fissure Holy Swarm Auto Turret Heaven Splitter

Atlan Robot Unarmed Combat Minigun Shotgun



With so many guns to pick from and all serving different functions, we've got a page on the best weapon in Doom The Dark Ages for you to prioritise when things get dangerous. Ultimately though, with each one having a fairly significant upgrade tree, the best weapon on you at any one time is probably the weapon that you upgrade to its highest degree, as well as which one you're best with. Speaking of which, if you're not sure which are the best Doom the Dark Ages upgrades, we've got a page on that too!

All Slayer weapons

This is every gun in the core weapon wheel in Doom The Dark Ages, how you get them, and what they're for.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Unlocked in Chapter: Suited For: Combat Shotgun 1 (Default) Close-quarters damage Shredder 1 Mid-range rapid fire Shield Saw 2 Clearing crowds, stunning enemies, and breaking armor Accelerator 2 Rapid-fire damage and energy shield breaking Pulverizer 4 Thinning large crowds of weak enemies Impaler 4 Sniping and heavy precision damage Cycler 5 Steady damage for breaking shields and armor Super Shotgun 5 Massive damage at close-quarters Chainshot 6 Chargeable single shot heavy damage Grenade Launcher 8 Mid-power explosive damage Rocket Launcher 10 Heavy duty explosive shots Ravager 12 Focused stream of rapid fire Ballistic Force Crossbow (BFC) 14 Massive explosive shots that ends battles

All melee weapons

Though Doom The Dark Ages has removed the game's glory kills, there are now three kinds of melee weapons that players can unlock.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Unlocked in Chapter: Suited For: Power Gauntlet 1 Frequent combos, light damage, causes ammo drops Flail 6 Middling damage and use, causes armor drops Dreadmace 15 Infrequent use, heavy damage, causes ammo drops

All Shield Runes

Shield Runes in Doom The Dark Ages are built-in upgrades for your shield. Only one can be active at a time, and they each trigger different effects when you parry ranged attacks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rune Unlocked in Chapter: Ability Ground Fissure 9 Cause a ground shockwave that stuns enemies Holy Swarm 11 Fire homing daggers at the attacker Auto Turret 12 Shoot a shoulder-mounted turret ahead of you Heaven Splitter 14 Bring down a bolt of lightning that inflicts shock on the attacker and those around them

All Atlan mech weapons

There are three forms of combat for the Atlan mech that come up, but you don't get to keep them. Instead, you'll be dropped a specific weapon of the game's choice at certain story moments before they're later discarded, though some come up more than once.

Unarmed/Melee The default Atlan combat system. Landing hits and perfects dodges build up charge for more powerful attacks, such as stomps and palm strikes.

Minigun A continuous stream of fire. Perfect dodges temporarily empower this weapon.

Shotgun Heavy duty blasts for close range. Perfect dodges temporarily empower this weapon.



