Avowed starting weapons explained

Avowed starting weapons are assigned depending on the Background you choose during the character creator, so if you're getting your Envoy set up then it's understandable that you'd want to know which weapon you'll get your hands on first. There are plenty of armaments available in Avowed, and while the one you begin with will only be temporary it pays to know what you're committing to in the early stages. With that in mind, here are all of the starting weapons in Avowed for the different Backgrounds, to help you make your initial choice.

What Avowed starting weapons are available

If you're trying to decide on a Background for your character based on their starting weapon in Avowed, then this is what you'll receive for each option:

Arcane Scholar – Dagger

Court Augur – Mace

Noble Scion – Sword

Vanguard Scout – Axe

War Hero – Spear

When you start your journey by waking up on the beach and meet Garryck, the first of your Avowed companions, you'll be able to spot your chosen starting weapon attached to or propped up next to a barrel and crates – so grab that along with the Health Potion on the ground next to it and stick them both in your inventory.



I should note at this stage that your starting weapon in Avowed will not have a significant impact on your playthrough, as you'll only be using it for the first section of the game and a handful of enemies that aren't too difficult to beat. Beyond that point, characters from all Backgrounds will have access to the same pool of weapons as you start gathering loot, so where you invest your points in the Avowed skill trees will determine which weapons will work best for you.

