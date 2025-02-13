Is there Avowed romance, and if so then with whom?

Avowed romance was always going to be a talking point, as many players expect this to be a standard part of any RPG adventure involving companions. However, Obsidian have previously stated that you can't romance your companions, as they wanted to make sure they got the game's relationships right. While it's true that you won't be wooing your party members as you explore The Living Lands together, we have discovered during our time with Avowed that you can at least set up a love interest to play out during the epilogue. If you want to know more about this, then this is how to set up a romance in Avowed.

Can you have Avowed romance with companions?

Avowed romance doesn't feature in the traditional sense, as although you can use dialogue interactions to flirt with various companions in your party, nothing more comes of it during the course of your adventure. However, it is possible to set up a romance with Kai at the end of your journey, and this is how you do it:

Always speak to Kai when in an Avowed Party Camp and be nice to him

Complete Kai's personal quest

When you get the option, confess to Kai that you have feelings for him

If you've followed all of the steps to reach this Avowed romance option, then Kai should tell you that he feels the same, and that if you still feel that way once you've finished your journey together then we'll see what happens. You can then proceed to complete the story, and during the epilogue an additional screen will appear confirming the romance that blossoms between Kai and the envoy. If you were looking for more then I'm afraid that's the extent of the romance in Avowed, but at least you got a happy ending together!

It's worth noting that we got this romance option while playing as a female envoy, and although it's likely that the same choices with Kai are available as a male envoy due to his previous love interest, we haven't been able to test this yet. We'll update this guide once we have further information on that.



