How to change appearance in Avowed with transmogrify

The ability to change appearance in Avowed is an important one, even if you play exclusively in first-person view and only see yourself during cutscenes. Transmogrification is a standard part of many RPGs, but if you're unfamiliar with that term it basically means you can change your outfit by equipping the appearance of one item, while retaining the stats of a different item. This way you can choose the most suitable armor and clothing for your character in Avowed without being tied to the specific look of those items. For the lowdown on using transmogrify, here's how to change appearance in Avowed for you and your companions.

How to change your appearance in Avowed

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To change your appearance in Avowed, you need to open up the Inventory screen and then scroll through your available items – you can only change the look of Armor and Clothing, so focus on those two sections. Hover over an item and you can either Equip it with the Right Trigger, or Transmogrify it (ie use its appearance) with the Left Trigger. The important reference point is the column to the left of the items, which is highlighted in the image above, as this will show a diamond icon against any items that are currently equipped and an eye icon alongside any items contributing to your appearance through transmog.

However, you can't change your envoy's face in any way outside of the initial character creation. The game does warn you about this when you're about to confirm your character and dive into the game properly, so make sure you get your envoy's face just right, otherwise your only option is to start a new game.

How to change your companions' appearance in Avowed

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To change the appearance of your companions in Avowed you have to follow a different process, which involves setting up and resting at an Avowed Party Camp. Once you're in a camp, look for the Main Camp Tent and then interact with it to change Companion Outfits. Note that unless you own the Premium Edition of the game you might not have any outfits for your companions to start with, in which case you'll need to wait until you find some during your adventure before you can use this option.



