Is Avowed on Game Pass and when is it out?

Is Avowed on Game Pass is the question many players are asking, as the long-awaited action RPG is about to launch as an Xbox console exclusive. Developer Obsidian Entertainment has been part of Microsoft since 2018 and Avowed is being published by Xbox Game Studios, so it should be a perfect fit for the console and PC subscription service. To find out more, here's what you need to know about Avowed on Game Pass and when the release date is.

Is Avowed on Game Pass?

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Yes, Avowed is on Game Pass, and it is available for free to both Xbox and PC players who subscribe to that service. PC players will just need the standard PC Game Pass subscription to get the game, while those on Xbox Series X and S will require the top tier Game Pass Ultimate subscription for it as new games on day one are not included in the Core or Standard console subscription packages. That's not to say that Avowed won't be available on those lower tiers at some point in the future, but if that does happen it won't be any time soon.

When is Avowed out on Game Pass?

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

The Avowed release date on Game Pass is February 18, 2025, though if you're subscribed then you should be able to preload it in advance if you want to have it ready to go on launch day. If you'd prefer not to wait that long, then Xbox Game Pass subscribers can purchase the Avowed Premium Upgrade Edition for $22.49 / £17.99 and start playing right now, as that version has Early Access available from February 13, 2025. With the premium version you'll also receive two bonus outfits to change appearance in Avowed for your companions, along with access to the digital artbook and original soundtrack.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.