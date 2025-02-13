How long is Avowed?

How long it takes you to beat Avowed will obviously vary a lot depending on how you play RPGs, whether you power through the main quest or take your time exploring thoroughly. With its smaller world maps, Avowed isn't as sprawling as other RPGs which means you can rip through it in a relatively reasonable time compared to similar adventures, but there's still plenty of side activities to keep you occupied if you're looking to take your time. Below, you'll find our estimations for how long it takes to beat Avowed.

How long does it take to beat Avowed

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Since it's an action RPG with lots of side quests and distractions, the length of Avowed will depend on your playstyle and how much you commit to the main quest and any extra activities. Here's how long we reckon it might take you to beat Avowed based on how you play:

Main quest only: 20-25 hours

20-25 hours Average playthrough: 25-35 hours

25-35 hours 100% completionist: 40+ hours

Importantly, because of the way upgrading gear in Avowed works, completing side quests is actually quite important, so focusing solely on the main quest won't be easy. Playing on the lowest difficulty should help, and if you are able to power through, you can conceivably complete all of Avowed in less than 25 hours.

However, a more standard playthrough is likely to be around the 30-hour mark if you're completing side quests, taking the time to hunt for loot, and engaging with your companions. If you're going for the full 100% completion, or close to it, you can expect to spend well over 40 hours playing. The author of our Avowed review spent around 70 hours mopping up everything in The Living Lands but it can certainly take less time than that, particularly if you're using our guides for help!

