After fears it wouldn't, Capcom has addressed Monster Hunter Wilds' CPU issues on PC, but it's not out of the woods just yet

Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the best games of 2025 , but you wouldn't know that from looking at the PC version. Capcom's latest has been taking a beating in its Steam reviews , with its recent rating reaching "Overwhelmingly Negative" status due to its performance. Thankfully, Capcom has finally taken a step to addressing the game's CPU issues with the arrival of Title Update 2 this week .

Despite fears the new update wouldn't tackle the game's biggest issue , Capcom posts on the Monster Hunter Twitter , saying: "With Title Update 2's arrival, we have resolved a previous issue where shader compilation during gameplay caused high CPU load and unstable performance."

With the new update, shader compilation now happens when you launch the game when applying an update, as opposed to during gameplay, which should – in theory – decrease the CPU load on the game.

However, fans of the game aren't quite as happy, as many are reporting the performance is still super rough on PC, with one user showing that their performance is still very much unstable. Another user says that simply using the Heavy Bowgun is tanking their framerate . While some others are saying the performance is better, but they are still having issues with texture streaming .

Considering Capcom games usually run very well, with Dragon's Dogma 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds being recent exceptions, it seems like the RE Engine isn't the hottest when it comes to open-world games. Even if it's fantastic for the likes of Devil May Cry 5, Street Fighter 6, and – of course – Resident Evil, maybe it's time for Capcom to look elsewhere for its open world romps.

