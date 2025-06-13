Monster Hunter Wilds recent reviews on Steam drop to 'Mostly Negative' as performance issues persist months after launch, with some players saying new updates made it worse

Recent Monster Hunter Wilds user reviews on Steam have taken a nosedive as players can't ignore the PC port's persistently wonky performance.

The game's Steam page reveals that over 6,000 players penned a review over the last 30 days, but a whopping 75% of them gave Capcom's leather-gathering sim a thumbs down. Recent reviews now sit at a 'Mostly Negative' rating, while its overall rating is 'Mixed' based on more than 136,000 total reviews, only 61% of which are positive.

Scrolling down the page of red reviews reveals that lots of people are still struggling to run Monster Hunter Wilds at a stable, consistent framerate, months after launch. Some players even claim that a recent update made things worse.

"Wanted to try and do the new Akuma event, but whatever they've done to try and improve the game had basically bricked it for me" one user review reads. "I can't get above 15 FPS when I had no issues maintaining 60 at launch. It's like playing a slide show and I can't deal with it." Another elegantly writes that it has "poo poo performance."

Over on Reddit, players mostly echo the same sentiment: Monster Hunter Wilds is badly optimized for most PC rigs and Capcom hasn't done much to address complaints.

"It's probably heightened right now as the latest update has caused some issues with compatibility for a lot of peoples PCs (most of which can be somewhat remedied by clearing and recompiling the shader cache)," one player claims. "Overall the update actually improved performance for a lot of people, myself included, though that's obviously on the anecdotal side."

