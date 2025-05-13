Behold, the Monster Hunter Wilds effect: Capcom's old Monster Hunter games sold even better in the past year despite 10 million copies of Wilds eating the fandom's time and money

Capcom has released its latest financial earnings, and it seems nothing can stop Monster Hunter - not even Monster Hunter. Old entries in the venerable series are selling even better than they did the year before, collectively outstripping the sales of Monster Hunter Wilds itself.

Monster Hunter Wilds sold an impressive 10.1 million units at launch, according to Capcom's FY24 earnings report. The financial year covers April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025, which only encompasses the first month of Wilds' release, making the figure even more impressive.

Five of Capcom's top six sellers for the year were Monster Hunter titles, broken up only by Resident Evil 4. Between World, Iceborne, Rise, and Sunbreak, the old MonHun games and expansions sold a collective 10.4 million units, just barely outdoing Wilds itself.

It seems clear that anticipation for Wilds drove some of those sales. In FY23, the series sold a collective 9.4 million units, so this year's numbers are showing a pretty substantial bump. "Cumulative sales of the series overall surpassed 100 million units worldwide, helping to enhance the brand value of Monster Hunter," Capcom said in its report.

Between Wilds and the rest of the series, Capcom's reporting 20.5 million Monster Hunter titles sold for FY24, and that led to what the publisher calls an "all-time high" of 51.9 million games sold across its entire catalog in the year. Fully 39% of Capcom's video game sales are now Monster Hunter-shaped, and I for one welcome our new Rathalos overlords.

