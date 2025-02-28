Monster Hunter Wilds PC players make Steam reviews their 15th weapon as Capcom's RE Engine delivers another Dragon's Dogma 2-sized disaster: "Very immersive game. You can cook a well-done steak on your GPU"

Monster Hunter Wilds is here, and on PC it's reaching some of the most historic highs we've ever seen on Steam - despite the fact that it's getting hammered in the reviews due to its poor performance. Players are making Steam reviews their 15th weapon in hopes of getting Capcom to deliver a solid PC port.

"very immersive game," one quite silly Steam review puts it."you can cook a well-done steak on your GPU while you play and the hot blasts of air from your PC fans truly make you feel like you are in the desert. keep a bag of sand by your desk and periodically toss handfuls of it into the air to really complete the experience."

"This game is absolutely amazing - but has the worst optimisation I've ever seen," another, more serious review says, noting that "while the same thing happened with World, but it feels inexcusable at this point. I am by no means saying the game is bad, but in its current state, you should probably consider waiting for a more stable release."

"Gameplay is great but the optimization is terrible," yet another notes. "Frame gen should not be a requirement to hit 60fps. I've played games that look a lot better than Wilds and they ran so much better."

Capcom has directly addressed the performance issues post-launch with some tips on how to improve your results, but the idea that the devs have, in their own words, "polished our game as much as possible" is cold comfort here.

Monster Hunter Wilds is built on the RE Engine, and while Capcom's tech has been widely praised for its results in games like Resident Evil, Devil May Cry 5, and Street Fighter 6, its results in open-world games like last year's Dragon's Dogma 2 and now Monster Hunter Wilds has offered much less impressive results. There are problems on consoles with both games, but the issues are even more pronounced on PC - and even for players rocking high-end hardware.

The Steam reviews for Monster Hunter Wilds currently sit at "mixed" rating, just like Dragon's Dogma 2 before it, and pretty much every single critical response is aimed squarely at the game's performance. I'm sure whatever Capcom has to do to improve the situation is more complicated than "optimization plz," but at the same time it's clear this problem needs solving when the issues are this widespread.

