Monster Hunter Wilds devs "have polished our game as much as possible," producer says, which might not be very reassuring for the PC players experiencing performance issues

Monster Hunter Wilds has had a rollercoaster of a first day on Steam, because while it continues to break its own player records and climb higher up the all-time concurrent player record charts , it's also been hit with "Mixed" reviews as a result of performance issues. This is despite the fact that the devs say they "have polished our game as much as possible."

Many hunters are struggling to get Monster Hunter Wilds to run as it should – its performance has been described as "atrocious," and some have even claimed that the full release runs worse than the open beta did. Even the free PC benchmark tool doesn't seem to have helped matters, with some given the go-ahead for their hardware's capabilities only for the game to struggle regardless.

Earlier today on the official Monster Hunter support Twitter account , Capcom advised anyone "experiencing any initial issues" with the game on Steam to "try updating your graphics driver, turning off compatibility mode, and then readjust your settings." The developer also linked to a Q&A page full of extra tips to try, including checking for Windows updates and crucially ensuring "you meet the minimum system requirements for the game." Clearly, the devs are aware that some PC players are struggling, but at the same time, a video message shared today from producer Ryozo Tsujimoto suggests that there shouldn't really be a problem at all.

"To all the Monster Hunter fans who have supported the series up until now, and to those who will be stepping into the world of Monster Hunter, we have polished our game as much as possible for you," Tsujimoto says. Hopefully, that doesn't mean the devs have already reached the limit of what they feel they're able to do to optimize the action RPG, considering the state of things right now.

Hunters, gather ‘round for a special Monster Hunter Wilds launch day message from producer Ryozo Tsujimoto. pic.twitter.com/qeLLQZ0VK6February 28, 2025

We'll just have to hope some resolution can be worked out soon – in our Monster Hunter Wilds review , we called the action RPG "the new peak" of the series thanks to combat, narrative, and monsters, but it should be noted that we reviewed the game on PS5.

Assuming you're able to dive in without a hitch, make sure to read our guide to the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons , as well as our Monster Hunter Wilds full roster and monster list .