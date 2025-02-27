Monster Hunter Wilds full roster and Monster list

The full Monster Hunter Wilds monster list is right here, with every monster you can hunt in the game, in the order that you'll encounter them. MH Wilds brings both new and returning monsters to the series, with 29 individual Large Monsters (not to mention all the little ones that get underfoot while you're on the hunt). Admittedly some of them are very similar variants to each other, so the actual number is probably a few less than that, but we'll explain further below.

With that in mind, we'll list every monster in MH Wilds, in the order that they're encountered, along with some basic information about what to expect from each hunt against them. We'll keep more detailed information to a minimum, but it should go without saying that the following guide contains spoilers about what monsters you can fight in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Full Monster Hunter Wilds monster list

(Image credit: Capcom)

Here is a full list of every monster in Monster Hunter Wilds at launch, in the order that players will likely experience them:

Chatacabra Quematrice Lala Barina Congalala Balahara Doshuguma Uth Duna Rompopolo Rey Dau Nerscylla Hirabami Ajarakan Nu Udra Guardian Doshaguma Guardian Rathalos Jin Dahaad Guardian Ebony Odoragon Xu Wu Guardian Arkveld Zoh Shia Yian Kut-Ku Gypceros Rathian Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Rathalos Gravios Blangonga Gore Magala Arkveld

This is the rough order that you'll encounter them in the game, with some variations depending on player choice. You'll also notice that some have "Guardian" variants, which we'll cover the details of in their specific entries to stop things from being spoilt for people.

How many monsters are in Monster Hunter Wilds?

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds technically has a total of 29 Large Monsters for players to fight, though in reality when you remove very similar variants of the same monster, it's probably more accurate to say that it's about 26.

Of the 29 monsters listed however, 11 of them are returning monsters, and 18 of them are new to the series, having never been seen before. Some of them, like Rey Dau and Chatacabra, were revealed in press material and the beta prior to launch. However, others have been kept secret right up until launch hour!

Chatacabra

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds Chatacabra is a giant toad covered in thick hide and plating that some might remember from the Beta. Its major wildcard element is the long tongue, but that's also its weak point.

New monster

Quematrice

(Image credit: Capcom)

This giant rooster uses fire to attack hunters, which it does by generating oil from its large tail, and then igniting it through melee attacks. Players can hack off the tail to limit its options.

New monster

Lala Barina

(Image credit: Capcom)

This eerie spider seems to have a rose built into its abdomen, and it uses it to send out clouds of flowers that knock out those nearby. Players can bash the flower back into its body, temporarily stopping this assault.

New monster

Congalala

(Image credit: Capcom)

This giant ape with pink fur has been in a few Monster Hunter games before this, starting in MH2, and is probably best known for trying to fart clouds of toxic gas at players. It also summons smaller Congalala to help it in tough situations.

Returning monster

Balahara

(Image credit: Capcom)

This tunnelling sandworm is one of the first creatures you'll see in MH Wilds, though it'll be a little while before you get to fight one. They burrow and leap at players to ambush them, but they're weak to sound and their mouth is vulnerable.

New monster

Doshaguma

(Image credit: Capcom)

Another veteran of the beta, this giant bear is slow but heavy-hitting, and come in packs lead by an alpha that's the target of the hunt. Wise hunters will split up the group with dung pods, then play evasively to bring down this behemoth.

New monster

Uth Duna

(Image credit: Capcom)

An aquatic predator that uses water to its advantage, both swimming to safety and sending waves out to hamper players. It also has large, curtain-like fins that shield it from damage, but damaging them enough to drain the moisture out of them will force it to retract this defensive shield, sending it into a rage.

New monster

Rompopolo

(Image credit: Capcom)

A hideous combination of crow, mosquito and tar monster with a catchy name, Rompopolo uses sacs on its body to create both poisonous and explosive clouds. Damaging those sacs will limits its power to ruin the environment.

New monster

Rey Dau

(Image credit: Capcom)

A huge lightning dragon and apex predator, the Monster Hunter Wilds Rey Dau channels electricity through the blue crystals on its body to fire bolts out through its head. Shatter the crystals to limit its powers, and be careful not to be downrange of its explosive shots, which can kill most players.

New monster

Nerscylla

(Image credit: Capcom)

This vast, vile spider is focused on poison damage, as well as a protective layer of hides draped across its back. Stay away from the front to avoid being poisoned and webbed up, and try to cut through those hides to leave it vulnerable. If it looks familiar, that's because it first appeared in Monster Hunter 4.

Returning monster

Hirabami

(Image credit: Capcom)

An elegant and ethereal creature that floats through the air, the Hirabami lets its tail droop down and lash out at nearby players. To beat it, you'll need to hurt it enough to bring it down to ground level, than go all out. Ranged fighters like those who love the Monster Hunter Wilds Bow will have the advantage here.

New monster

Ajarakan

(Image credit: Capcom)

Ajarakan is the latest in a recurring series of enraged apes, but unlike the beloved Rajang, this one focuses on fire damage. Ajarakan repeatedly sets itself ablaze, so players will need to either use items to cool it down, like special ammo fired from the Monster Hunter Wilds Light Bowgun, or insulate themselves accordingly.

New monster

Nu Udra

(Image credit: Capcom)

This nu monster - sorry, new monster - is initially referred to as the Black Flame. It's a fiery octopus that uses flailing, hard-to-predict movements and ambushes to hamper players, but its arms can be cut off with persistence and a big weapon.

New monster

Guardian Doshaguma

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Guardian Doshaguma is the first of the Guardian variants - namely, tougher versions of monsters that can summon special crystals with their attacks. These crystals are heavily volatile, and detonate when hit by elemental energy from anybody - but that includes the players too.

New monster

Guardian Rathalos

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Rathalos is one of Monster Hunter's most enduring foes, but this is a Guardian version, which means new weaknesses, strengths, and the same crystals that all those variants can summon. As ever, watch out for its fire breath and poison strikes - nobody likes to burn and be sick at the same time.

New variant of returning monster

Jin Dahaad

(Image credit: Capcom)

This massive ice monster is protected by a series of plates and ridges that massively reduce any incoming damage. Players will need to shatter those plates first to leave exposed sections of skin, as well as evading its frost breath, AOE attacks, and ability to suddenly climb walls for an advantageous angle. It's also so big that no trap will fit it, so knowledge of how to capture Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds won't help you here.

New monster

Guardian Ebony Odogaron

(Image credit: Capcom)

This slathering predator first appeared in Iceborne, and while the base version isn't in the game, there is the Guardian variant for players to deal with. Odogaron is fast and aggressive in any form, and will force players onto the defensive unless they can keep pace with it.

New variant of returning monster

Xu Wu

(Image credit: Capcom)

Another octopus, this one has a weird, bony ridge and a love of hunting Guardian monsters. Like Nu Udra, its prone to random flailing, unpredictable movements and ambushed, but its large, bulbous head provides an obvious target for hunters, not to mention you can sever its tentacles.

New monster

Guardian Arkveld

(Image credit: Capcom)

The flagship monster for MH Wilds, Arkveld tore through the beta and now returns to devastate players. It has retractable chains built into its wings that it throws out to do heavy damage at range, as well as imbuing them with elemental power that can explode.

New monster

Zoh Shia

(Image credit: Capcom)

One of the deadliest monsters in MH Rise, this huge dragon with birdlike qualities has a shell on its head that needs to be cracked open to do the best possible damage. However, the powerful elemental attacks it generates mean that this is easier said than done.

New monster

Yian Kut-Ku

(Image credit: Capcom)

The most classic of MH monsters and introduced in the very first game of the series, this ridiculous chicken-like wyvern has a habit of running around and furiously pecking anything nearby. They're quick and prone to going into frenzies, so slower hunters might find themselves getting bowled over.

Returning monster

Gypceros

(Image credit: Capcom)

Another classic bird beast, the Gypceros uses an elastic tail in conjunction with stunning flashes. If you hear it clicking its beak together, it's about to flashbang everything nearby, before it runs in to inflict poison effects on those incapacitated.

Returning monster

Rathian

(Image credit: Capcom)

Referred to often as the "Queen" of monster hunter, Rathian is a huge dragon and series veteran that shoots fire and has a poison stinger built into the tail.

Returning monster

Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

(Image credit: Capcom)

Anjanath is a dinosaur monster that's been around the games for a while, and Iceborne introduced the sub-species Fulgur Anjanath, which was imbued with lightning. Now we have the sub-sub-species, Guardian Fulgur Anjanath, which brings the same explosive crystals to bear as the other guardians.

New variant of returning monster

Rathalos

(Image credit: Capcom)

Arguably the most iconic of all monsters in Monster Hunter, Rathalos is the king to the Rathian's queen. After killing the Guardian version, the classic Rathalos will later prowl the map, with the same focus on fire and poison that its always had.

Returning monster

Gravios

(Image credit: Capcom)

Gravios is a giant, stone dragon with very limited mobility, but its massive size, dense armor plating, and ability to spew various gasses from the gaps in that plating makes it a real threat. Like Jin Dahaad, players will have to crack the plating to get at the vulnerable areas beneath, ideally targeting the head and chest.

Returning monster

Blangonga

(Image credit: Capcom)

A white-furred baboon, the Blangonga is a lot like the weaker Congalala, with a focus on farting and summoning smaller apes to help it. However, the Blangonga is stronger and comes with icy powers that can freeze a hunter in place and leave them unable to escape a follow-up attack.

Returning monster

Gore Magala

(Image credit: Capcom)

Gore Magala is a powerful elder dragon that brings with it the Frenzy, a status condition that drives monsters berserk and can impact players. Their huge size, fast movements and breath attacks make it a force to be reckoned with, and the fact that Gore Magala is canonically just an infant version of the more powerful Shagaru Magala makes us wonder if the greater dragon will be coming in later updates...

Returning monster

Arkveld

(Image credit: Capcom)

After killing the Guardian Arkveld, eventually you'll be able to fight the standard version of the deadly White Wraith, as it becomes a recurring monster roaming the world. All the same rules and perils still apply, only now you're also able to use traps and capture it for a greater payout - and its materials will make up some of the best Monster Hunter Wilds armor.

New monster

We expect to see plenty new monsters added as part of the Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap! But if you want some tips on actually playing the game, check out our essential Monster Hunter Wilds beginner's guide here, or all the little Monster Hunter Wilds tips we wish we'd known before we started...

