The best armor in Monster Hunter Wilds won't be an option until you've completed the campaign and entered the endgame state wherein armor of Rarity 8 becomes available (the highest tier). However, there are several options to pick from, all of which have their own advantages, and even then there are further ways to improve your protection and defense against monster attacks. Below we'll explain how to get the best armor in MH Wilds, and how to upgrade armor accordingly.

How to get the best armor in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image: © Capcom) The best armor in MH Wilds is any Rarity 8 set unlocked after completing Chapter 6 of the campaign. At this point Gemma will add five different armor sets of that high-rank rarity as options for the player to forge (not including the cosmetic variants), all of which are equally viable contenders for the position of "best armor", depending on the hunter's playstyle and weapons.

if you want to know when that will take to reach that point, we won't spoil here, but you can find the details on our guide for how long is Monster Hunter Wilds. Those armor sets and what they're suited to are as follows:

Arkveld α (Alpha): Elemental power, weakness exploitation, speed and aggression.

Elemental power, weakness exploitation, speed and aggression. Arkveld β (Beta): Less significant skill buffs than the α model, but more decoration options.

Less significant skill buffs than the model, but more decoration options. Guardian Arkveld α (Alpha): Exploiting monster wounds and damage focus.

Exploiting monster wounds and damage focus. Guardian Arkveld β (Beta): Less significant skill buffs than the α model, but more decoration options.

Less significant skill buffs than the model, but more decoration options. Guild Ace α (Alpha): Across-the-board elemental defense, evasion, status effects and staying at full health.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Basically, the four Arkveld armor variants are suited to aggressive play, whereas the Guild Ace is one for careful strategy, rewarding the use of status effects, dodging, and granting a damage buff when you're at full health. Of these sets, which one you'll get the most out of will depend on your own personal playstyle and skill level: ranged players will thrive with the Guild Ace, whereas Dual Blades users should grab the Arkveld models.

Once you have those sets, use Gemma's forge to upgrade the armor you get with Armor Spheres, either earned through mission rewards or through forging at the Everforge. Armor spheres will bring the defense of these pieces up to 12, a massive boon. Then, if you've chosen a set with space for Decorations, make sure you equip the right ones to fit your playstyle.

At this point, you'll have the game's best armor! Well, at least until future updates change what's available with new monsters and armor sets, as well as Master Rank gear. Of course, if you want to change armor appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds, you'll need to check out our guide here.

