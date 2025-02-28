How to get Sharp Fangs in Monster Hunter Wilds

Sharp Fangs are a useful upgrade materials you'll need early on in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds hunter gutting talioth monster for Sharp Fangs
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds Sharp Fangs are an important crafting material if you want to make certain pieces of early game armor, such as parts from the Talioth and Chatabra sets. Getting these fangs isn't too hard either, since you only need to fight some small monsters as you explore the first couple of regions of Monster Hunter Wilds. With that, let's help you get some Sharp Fangs to craft some nicer armor.

Where to get Monster Hunter Wilds Sharp Fangs

Monster Hunter Wilds Sharp Fangs under talioth logbook profile

(Image credit: Capcom)

You can get Sharp Fangs in Monster Hunter Wilds by killing certain Small Monsters, usually the carnivorous-looking ones, found around the game's various regions. In the early game, you'll want to look for these two creatures to reliably get Sharp Fangs:

  • Talioths: Tall, velociraptor-like creatures found in the Windswept Plains region. They are generally found in large groups but these can disperse when you start attacking. Thankfully, they are very weak.
  • Gajios: Crocodilian monsters found in or around water in the Windswept Plains and Scarlet Forest regions. They're relatively tough but focusing attacks from the back or sides can bring them down quickly.

Monster Hunter Wilds gajios and talioth in a river

(Image credit: Capcom)
Monster Hunter Wilds guides

Monster Hunter Wilds weapons
Monster Hunter Wilds armor
Monster Hunter Wilds armor appearance

To track these creatures down and get their Sharp Fangs in Monster Hunter Wilds, open the map and then open the Filter Icons list. Find either creature from the list and then select it to set a waypoint. You can then hop onto your Seikret and auto-ride towards the waypoint, dismount, and get small monster hunting for Sharp Fangs.

Monster Hunter Wilds Sharp Fangs tracking gajios on map

(Image credit: Capcom)

Once that's done you can head back to camp, and speak to Gemma the Smithy about crafting new armor from your spoils. For example, If you've fought a Monster Hunter Wilds Chatacabra, you can use its parts and Sharp Fangs to craft the Chatacabra Coil.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

