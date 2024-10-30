Monster Hunter Wilds Chatacabra weakness, tips and strategy

The Monster Hunter Wilds Chatacabra is one of the new monsters that appear in MH Wilds - and in fact, the first monster you fight in the Beta, as part of the attempt to save a trapped local. Not only that, but there's numerous Chatacabras roaming around the environment, so understanding how to fight them is a very important thing. With that in mind, we've tested out strength against these thundering amphibians, so you can experience as much of the Monster Hunter Wilds beta as possible in the time available. Here's how to slay the Chatacabra, with weaknesses, tips, and strategies to play out.

How to beat Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds has several qualities that players can exploit. Elemental attacks on the player's behalf aren't really a thing in the beta, as the only Monster Hunter Wilds weapons available are the most standard, default models. Still though, there are methods, techniques and weaknesses you can exploit.

Chatacabra is a largely front-facing melee focused enemy, with little in the way of long-ranged attacks. Ranged fighters will have an advantage, and those in melee should try and stay behind it where possible.

with little in the way of long-ranged attacks. Ranged fighters will have an advantage, and those in melee should try and stay behind it where possible. Chatacabra's attacks are highly-telegraphed, but also wide-ranging. It doesn't jab, it sweeps the battlefield with its claws and tongue, so use the warning to back away to a safe distance.

It doesn't jab, it sweeps the battlefield with its claws and tongue, so use the warning to back away to a safe distance. The forearms of Chatacabra are something that it periodically covers in stone to protect them, and enhance its melee attacks. However, you can break the stone with continuous targeted attacks, reducing its attack power by doing so.

of Chatacabra are something that it periodically covers in stone to protect them, and enhance its melee attacks. However, you can break the stone with continuous targeted attacks, reducing its attack power by doing so. The tongue is a weakness, but also something that Chatacabra uses as a whip-like melee weapon. One attack has the tongue droop on the floor for a few seconds afterwards - hit it with a Focus Strike to do massive damage and stun the beast.

is a weakness, but also something that Chatacabra uses as a whip-like melee weapon. One attack has the tongue droop on the floor for a few seconds afterwards - hit it with a Focus Strike to do massive damage and stun the beast. Chatacabra is vulnerable to flash effects, falling boulders and more - all the environmental factors. If the world around you offers a chance to hurt it, it should be effective on one of MH Wilds' most basic beasts.

Chatacabra has all sorts of drops - but at the time of the beta, most of them are useless, as weapon and armor crafting isn't currently an included feature. Still, killing this will let you move on to the next step of the beta, and you can find more of these monsters throughout.

