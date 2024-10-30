Is the Monster Hunter Wilds beta crossplay?

Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay is a feature in both the beta and the full game to come, with players on different systems able to join hunts together as part of cross-platform functionality. Below, we'll explain how it works and how you join friends on different platforms, no matter whether you're playing on PS5, Xbox Series, or PC. After all - it's only with allies that you'll bring down the toughest creatures that Monster Hunter Wilds has to offer.

Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay explained

Crossplay in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta is a pretty simple process that's activated by default. Multiplayer in MH Wilds is done through a lobby system, where players are automatically dropped into servers, even if they're planning on playing alone.

To join friends and lobbies on other servers, you need to go through the main menu when you're selecting your hunter, which is the same section of the menu that comes up when working out how to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds. Here you can set the conditions for joining lobbies accordingly - either finding lobbies that match certain criteria (play level, etc), or by entering the Hunter ID of a particular friend you want to join. A player's Hunter ID is a serial code found on the "Hunter Profile" section of the pause menu, and when picking their character.

Of course, if you're on the same platform, simply pause the game and choose to "invite a friend", which will bring you to the in-console user interface and allow you to invite an ally in accordingly. If you're wondering what equipment you should be using in your team-ups, we've got a tier list for all the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons here!

