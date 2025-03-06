The best Monster Hunter Wilds mods and how to install them

If you're looking for the best Monster Hunter Wilds mods and an explainer on how to install them, you've come to the right place. Whether you're just looking to enhance your time with the game or change some of its core mechanics, there are plenty of choices with more no doubt coming as the game grows and players spend more time with it.

We've got one mod that adds a health bar to monsters you're fighting so you know how long is left in the fight, another that makes you rich and pairs nicely with one that allows you to buy any items you like, and if you've got the ol' arachnophobia, we can help with that too. Unfortunately but as expected, these mods are only available for the PC version of the game, so console players are out of luck. So without further ado, here are the best Monster Hunter Wilds mods, and details on how to install mods if you're unfamiliar with the process.

Best Monster Hunter Wilds mods list

Here are the best mods in Monster Hunter Wilds on PC:

Health Bars Adds health bars to monsters you're fighting.

MHWilds Overlay Shows all of your stats on the HUD.

Shop Tweaks Makes all shop items available at once.

Item Cost Tweaks All items cost 1Z and sell for 99,999Z.

No Crafting Requirements Removes material costs for armour, weapons, and other equipment.

3x Monster Drops Increases quantity of monster loot drops.

Temnophobia Mode Turns giant spiders into slimes.

Wilds Rehydrated Makes the world and environment more vibrant.

Wilds Optimizer FPS Boost Improves game performance.

Skip Pouch Replace Prompt Removes the prompt that appears when you pick up an item with a full pouch.



How to install mods in Monster Hunter Wilds

Installing mods in Monster Hunter Wilds isn't as complex as it might seem. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Install the REFramework mod , as this is the essential basis for all mods. This just needs downloading and extracting into your game folder; full instructions are on the linked mod page. Install the Fluffy Mod Manager . This isn't absolutely essential but is highly recommended as it helps manage all of your mods and works across a lot of different games. Download the files and extract the .zip file to an empty folder. Run Modmanager.exe. Find Monster Hunter Wilds in the list. Select your Monster Hunter Wilds install folder. Voila! Fluffy Mod Manager is installed. To install individual mods, all you need to do is download the respective files, then drag and drop the .zip folder to Fluffy Mod Manager. This should make them show up in the list and you can toggle them on and off in the menu.

Health Bars

(Image credit: Capcom / GreenComfyTea)

One quirk of Monster Hunter Wilds, although infuriating to some, is that you never know how much health a monster has left. Early on this isn't an issue as fights are usually over fairly quickly, but some of the bigger foes you'll face can take a while to go down. The Health Bars mod from GreenComfyTea fixes that issue, so you can see exactly how many hit points it has left, going as far as to display the remaining health for multiple monsters in the area.

MHWilds Overlay

(Image credit: Capcom / lingsamuel)

Want to see all the possible information available to you in one place, including monster health, your character stats, how much damage you're dealing, and more? Look no further than the MHWilds Overlay mod from lingsamuel, which is the mod you need if you want to monitor every aspect possible.

Shop Tweaks

(Image credit: Capcom / LordGregory)

The first of three mods from LordGregory, the Shop Tweaks mod for Monster Hunter Wilds modifies the item shop so you can buy any consumable or material you like, whenever you like. This doesn't affect weapons and armor, but does essentially remove the progression-gating from certain items so they're available at all times.

Item Cost Tweaks

(Image credit: Capcom / LordGregory)

LordGregory's second is the Item Cost Tweaks mod which is a slightly roundabout way of making you rich beyond your wildest dreams. Rather than just granting you a heap of zennies in one go, this instead makes it so all items cost 1Z, and all items sell for 99,999Z. Sell one item and boom, you can afford anything you like, as many times as you like.

No Crafting Requirements

(Image credit: Capcom / LordGregory)

To round off LordGregory's trifecta we have the No Crafting Requirements mod , which makes it so that crafting any type of equipment such as the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons , the best Monster Hunter Wilds armor , and kinsects doesn't require any materials. It also ignores unlock requirements, much like the Shop Tweaks mod does, but this time for equipment.

3x Monster Drops

If the idea of removing all material requirements sounds like it'd make the game a bit too easy, why not consider the 3x Monster Drops mod from Delvores instead? This does exactly what it says on the tin: you'll receive triple the amount of materials when killing monsters. Although if that is too much, you can also tweak it to only offer double if you'd rather. Thankfully, you don't need a separate 2x Monster Drops mod for that…

Temnophobia Mode

(Image credit: Capcom / TeaSharkLad)

Virtual spiders may be harmless but that doesn't stop them from still being terrifying. Some games offer arachnophobia modes built in, but Monster Hunter Wilds doesn't, so that's where the Temnophobia Mode mod from TeaSharkLad comes in. Voila, all Temnocerans, Nerscylla, and Lala Barina monsters are now enormous slimes instead!

Wilds Rehydrated

(Image credit: Capcom / ISpectre23)

Monster Hunter Wilds is a good looking game, but it can look a tad washed out at times, so the Wilds Rehydrated mod from ISpectre23 fixes that by "restoring clarity, depth, and colour balance without sacrificing performance". It does this by only using two "carefully selected effects", so even if you're playing Wilds on a sub-par rig, you can still use the mod.

Wilds Optimizer FPS Boost

(Image credit: Capcom / VANILLAcoffee)

However, if you are struggling with performance issues in Monster Hunter Wilds, the Wilds Optimizer FPS Boost mod from VANILLAcoffee promises "increased performance by 10+ FPS" and "reduced CPU usage by 10-15%". There have been some grumbles about Wilds' PC performance, so this mod should be your first port of call to improve performance without sacrificing quality.

Skip Pouch Replace Prompt

Finally, we have the Skip Pouch Replace Prompt mod from PeaslyWellbott. This is a simple quality-of-life mod that removes that pesky prompt whenever you pick up an item but your pouch is at maximum capacity. This mod sends the item you've picked up to your field pouch by making sure "Yes" is picked automatically, without you having to do anything.

Now you know everything about the best mods and how to install them, make sure you're familiar with the Monster Hunter Wilds event quest calendar and schedule if you're planning on spending a lot of time in the endgame. We also have a complete Monster Hunter Wilds beginner's guide if you're new to the series, which should be essential reading.

