Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quest calendar and schedule (March 2025)

The Monster Hunter Wilds event quests are all laid out in our calendar below, with a full schedule for all the limited-time quests and unique rewards that will appear in MH Wilds post-launch. These event quests can be accessed via Alma but, once they're live, you'll have a specific window in which to complete them, with no guarantee that they'll be coming back later on.

Event quests are just a part of the larger Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap, but they're probably one of the most substantive additions, as there's already been unique armor available as a rewards for these quests that can't be obtained in any other way. I'll lay out all the event quests in MH Wilds below, live and upcoming, so you know what you need to do and what you'll get for them.

All Monster Hunter Wilds event quests

Below I've laid out all the event quests in Monster Hunter Wilds that are currently live or upcoming, when they're active, and what the rewards are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MH Wilds Event Quest calendar Event Quest Dates Conditions Objective/Difficulty Rewards Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo 4 March 2025 - 18 March 2025 (LIVE) HR 9 or higher Hunt the Yian Kut-Ku (4 Stars) Mimiphyta α headgear Stalking Supper 4 March 2025 - 11 March 2025 (LIVE) HR 9 or higher Hunt the Quematrice (4 Stars) Kunafa Cheese Tongue-Tied 11 March 2025 - 18 March 2025 (Upcoming) HR 21 or higher Hunt the Tempered Chatacabra (5 Stars) Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres Ballet in the Rain 18 March 2025 - 25 March 2025 (Upcoming) HR 21 or higher Hunt the Tempered Lala Barina (5 Stars) Glowing Orbs (Swords) Sand-Scarred Soul 18 March 2025 - 25 March 2025 (Upcoming) HR 9 or higher Hunt the Doshaguma (5 Stars) Glowing Orbs (Armors) Like a Fire Hidden by Sand 18 March 2025 - 1 April 2025 (Upcoming) HR 9 or higher Hunt the Rathian (4 Stars) Expedition α headgear

How to start event quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Event quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, like most quests, are started via the NPC Alma. Just talk to her, and among the various kinds of quests she offers, there's a specific tab for Event Quests among them, as shown above. However, keep in mind that your game will need to be up to date, and of course you can't play event quests outside of the schedule shown above - they're time sensitive, after all.

