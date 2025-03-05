Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quest calendar and schedule (March 2025)

All MH Wilds event quests and all you need to know are laid out here

Monster Hunter Wilds event quests
The Monster Hunter Wilds event quests are all laid out in our calendar below, with a full schedule for all the limited-time quests and unique rewards that will appear in MH Wilds post-launch. These event quests can be accessed via Alma but, once they're live, you'll have a specific window in which to complete them, with no guarantee that they'll be coming back later on.

Event quests are just a part of the larger Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap, but they're probably one of the most substantive additions, as there's already been unique armor available as a rewards for these quests that can't be obtained in any other way. I'll lay out all the event quests in MH Wilds below, live and upcoming, so you know what you need to do and what you'll get for them.

All Monster Hunter Wilds event quests

Monster Hunter Wilds event quests

Below I've laid out all the event quests in Monster Hunter Wilds that are currently live or upcoming, when they're active, and what the rewards are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
MH Wilds Event Quest calendar

Event Quest

Dates

Conditions

Objective/Difficulty

Rewards

Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo

4 March 2025 - 18 March 2025 (LIVE)

HR 9 or higher

Hunt the Yian Kut-Ku (4 Stars)

Mimiphyta α headgear

Stalking Supper

4 March 2025 - 11 March 2025 (LIVE)

HR 9 or higher

Hunt the Quematrice (4 Stars)

Kunafa Cheese

Tongue-Tied

11 March 2025 - 18 March 2025 (Upcoming)

HR 21 or higher

Hunt the Tempered Chatacabra (5 Stars)

Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres

Ballet in the Rain

18 March 2025 - 25 March 2025 (Upcoming)

HR 21 or higher

Hunt the Tempered Lala Barina (5 Stars)

Glowing Orbs (Swords)

Sand-Scarred Soul

18 March 2025 - 25 March 2025 (Upcoming)

HR 9 or higher

Hunt the Doshaguma (5 Stars)

Glowing Orbs (Armors)

Like a Fire Hidden by Sand

18 March 2025 - 1 April 2025 (Upcoming)

HR 9 or higher

Hunt the Rathian (4 Stars)

Expedition α headgear

You can get more info on Event Quests and what Capcom have planned at official MH Wilds site.

How to start event quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds event quests

Hunt the small creatures of MH Wilds too!

Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar
Monster Hunter Wilds Whopper
Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle
Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard

Event quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, like most quests, are started via the NPC Alma. Just talk to her, and among the various kinds of quests she offers, there's a specific tab for Event Quests among them, as shown above. However, keep in mind that your game will need to be up to date, and of course you can't play event quests outside of the schedule shown above - they're time sensitive, after all.

Of course, if you're looking at all the monsters to slay in the quests to come, give yourself the advantage with our page on all the different Monster Hunter Wilds weaknesses! Or, alternatively, check out how to wield one of the game's most popular weapons in our guide to the Monster Hunter Wilds Great Sword.

