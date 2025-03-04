Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard location

The MH Wilds Ember Rufflizard is found in the lava of the Oilwell Basin

Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard
(Image credit: Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard is a form of Endemic life that players will need to capture for Dareel's Special Research Report (Cont.) side quest. These green lizards don't serve much purpose individually, but nonetheless they're an objective as part of this quest chain and you'll need to catch at least one if you want to Monster Hunter Wilds. Fortunately, we'll lay out the Ember Rufflizard's location in MH Wilds below, but don't worry - once you find them, there's no real challenge to actually catching them.

How to catch an Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image: © Capcom)

To catch the Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds you need to go to Area 15 of the Oilwell Basin, the lava pools at the bottom of the area. There are all sorts of green lizards scampering around down here: these are the Ember Rufflizard. Once you find them, just fire the capture net at them to scoop them off the ground. You don't need to worry about being hasty here: while the Monster Hunter Wilds Tracktail Lizard would burrow away when approached, the Ember Rufflizard will run, but shouldn't disappear. Not only that, but they're all over the area and their glowing green sticks out among the red and black of the cavern.

Once you have it, you can head back to Dareel to hand in the questline and get the rewards for completing this phase of the questline. The next critter he'll want you to catch is the Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle, which we have a guide ready and waiting for you if you want to get a head start on that!

Want more help with the Forbidden Lands and what dwells within? Prove yourself a master fisherman with our guide on how to catch the Monster Hunter Wilds Whopper, or discover where to find the near-legendary Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar, which is hiding in the wastelands somewhere...

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

