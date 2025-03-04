Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard location

The Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard is a form of Endemic life that players will need to capture for Dareel's Special Research Report (Cont.) side quest. These green lizards don't serve much purpose individually, but nonetheless they're an objective as part of this quest chain and you'll need to catch at least one if you want to Monster Hunter Wilds. Fortunately, we'll lay out the Ember Rufflizard's location in MH Wilds below, but don't worry - once you find them, there's no real challenge to actually catching them.

How to catch an Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image: © Capcom) To catch the Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds you need to go to Area 15 of the Oilwell Basin, the lava pools at the bottom of the area. There are all sorts of green lizards scampering around down here: these are the Ember Rufflizard. Once you find them, just fire the capture net at them to scoop them off the ground. You don't need to worry about being hasty here: while the Monster Hunter Wilds Tracktail Lizard would burrow away when approached, the Ember Rufflizard will run, but shouldn't disappear. Not only that, but they're all over the area and their glowing green sticks out among the red and black of the cavern.

Once you have it, you can head back to Dareel to hand in the questline and get the rewards for completing this phase of the questline. The next critter he'll want you to catch is the Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle, which we have a guide ready and waiting for you if you want to get a head start on that!

