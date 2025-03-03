The Monster Hunter Wilds Tracktail Lizard location is found in the Oasis of the Windward Plains, or at least that's one location in MH Wilds where you can find them. Tracktail Lizards are a form of Endemic Life that come up as part of the Dareel's Research Report side quest, where he asks you to catch one for him. If you're struggling to find and catch them accordingly, we'll show you where to look in our guide below.

How to catch Tracktail Lizards in Monster Hunter Wilds

The MH Wilds Tracktail Lizards are located in the Windward Plains, specifically around any water or Oasis in Monster Hunter Wilds' starting area. We've seen them in a few areas, but the most reliable spawn point for the Lizards was the banks of the Oasis in Area 13, as shown on the map above. If they're not there, rejoin the lobby or use any camp in the game to rest (they don't show up during Sandstorms).



Tracktail Lizards appear as slender blue lizards with a Meerkat-like build that stand up on their tails when you get close. Get any closer, and they'll run! If you don't catch them within a few seconds, they'll burrow into the sand and disappear. To catch them, you need to equip and use the Capture Net, which is used to capture all Endemic Life, and fire it from your slinger at the Lizards (the icon will change color when they're in range). If you miss the shot and they escape, rejoin the lobby as outlined above to reset them.



