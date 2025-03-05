Monster Hunter Wilds Gravid Bowfin location

The Monster Hunter Wilds Gravid Bowfin fish is the target of Kanya's Fishing For Flavor side quest, but exactly where you go to catch a Gravid Bowfin in MH Wilds isn't easy to work out. In fact, you can get one mere inches away from Kanya herself, you just need to have the right equipment and come back at exactly the right moment, as we'll explain. If you're out for the catch of the day, here's how to get the Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to catch the Monster Hunter Wilds Gravid Bowfin (Image: © Capcom) The Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds is in the Scarlet Forest, specifically in the very pool that Kanya is fishing in at the Base Camp! However, you need to show up at a specific time and with specific equipment: go to the pool in the Morning during a time of Plenty, and make sure you use the Emerald Jitterbait lure on your rod. This should increase the chance of seeing the Gravid Bowfin there - if it's not, try reloading the lobby or joining a new one. If it's not Morning and Plenty, you can bring it forward to that time by resting in any of your tents.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Gravid Bowfin spawn in all the major areas of Monster Hunter Wilds, but this specific pond is one of the most reliable. And unlike the larger Monster Hunter Wilds Whopper fish, catching them is very simple - just twitch the line until they take notice, then press R2/RT the moment the Bowfin bites to reel it in.

Want more help with hunts? Find out when you can play all the special Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests, or check out where to find the elusive Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard here!



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission