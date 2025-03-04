Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar location
The MH Wilds Sandstar is the target of Samin's Special Research Report
The Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar is a creature you need to capture as part of the Samin's Special Research Report side quest, but he doesn't tell you what the Sandstar is, what it looks like, or how to find and catch it. The name should tell you that you need to be checking out sandy areas, but even then that doesn't narrow it down very much, and the Sandstar, unlike a lot of Endemic Life in MH Wilds, is impossible to catch without a little bit of preparation first. With that in mind, we'll explain how to capture the Sandstar below, and its location in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to capture the Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar
To capture the Sandstar in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to head to the Windward Plains during the night, during either Fallow or Plenty. They spawn in the Desert area, but we found they have the highest chance to spawn at the area marked above, between areas 13 and 16. When you approach, look for a sparkly blue shape in the desert, but don't get close! If you do, it'll run away. If it's not there, leave the lobby and reload Monster Hunter Wilds to get it to respawn.
What you need to do is hit it with a Screamer Pod fired from your Slinger, at a safe distance (you can get screamer pods from the flying Baunos that circle overhead). Once you do so, it'll stun the Sandstar for a few seconds, which is when you hit it with the capture net like any other Endemic Life. Unable to move, the net should scoop it up!
At this point you can head back to Samin and hand in the quest for 5 Wild Herbs and 10 Honey, as well as a load of Guild Points to increase your Hunter Rank. There's no benefit to capturing Sandstars other than the Guild Points, so don't worry about hunting more of them from this point.
