Monster Hunter Wilds Herbivore Shell location

The Monster Hunter Wilds Herbivore Shell is a special crafting item that players use to make certain armor and charms, but finding one isn't easy. After all, not many of the monsters that you hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds turn out to be herbivores, so working out the right carcass to carve means that you could probably use a little direction. Don't worry though - we can point you where to go, and it's not hard to reach. Here's where to get the Herbivore Shell in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get the Monster Hunter Wilds Herbivore Shell (Image: © Capcom) To get the Herbivore Shell in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to carve a dead Ceratonoth of either gender at Low Rank. This has a moderate chance of dropping the shell accordingly, though it's not guaranteed, meaning you might need to kill a few of them before you get one. Ceratonoth are the large, armadillo-like dinosaurs that wander the Windward Plains in herds, the males sporting large spikes on their backs. Ceratonoth aren't hard to kill - they don't have much health and don't attack back, just running away when threatened.

To find Ceratonoth, they tend to wander the open deserts of the Windward Plains, but remember that you need Low Rank ones. If you kill them at high rank, they'll drop different items like the Herbivore Carapace. Fortunately, if you've progressed the campaign into the High Rank phase, just play a Low Rank optional quest in the Windward Plains and deviate away to kill some Ceratonoth before you're done. I recommend the mission "The Desert is Demanding", where I had easy success.



