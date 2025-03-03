Monster Hunter Wilds Gillopod location

The Gillopod location in Monster Hunter Wilds is something that many will struggle to find, as players aren't given any kind of clue in Dareel's Special Research Report about where to look for them. MH Wild's endemic life doesn't tend to be easy to find, and the Gillopod is itself a rarer, mutated variant of the already hard-to-find Pillopod. With that in mind, we'll show you where to find the Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds below, and how you can catch it to complete this side quest.

How to catch the Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image: © Capcom) The Gillopod in MH Wilds is found in the Ruins of Wyveria, just down from Area 1. Specifically, you need to look at the large, ruined wall on the left as you drop down, where there'll be numerous purple flat, rectangular creatures that look like a mix of jellyfish and sea slug pressed against it. These are Pillopods, but among them there should be at least one larger Gillopod, that is closer to being blue than purple.

(Image credit: Capcom)

There's no penalty to catching the Pillopods of Monster Hunter Wilds while you're there and in fact there's a minor reward in Guild Points. Besides, neither variant will try to escape, so you have all the time in the world to catch them. Use the capture net and fire it at the Gillopod (and any Pillopods you want to catch), and it should scrape them off the wall easily enough.



Once that's done, head back to Dareel on the Windward Plains to hand the quest in, and get a small pool of reward (10x Gloamgrass and 5x Honey).



