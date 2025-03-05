Monster Hunter Wilds Dapperwing location

The Monster Hunter Wilds Dapperwing is an endemic bat-bird creature that you can catch in the Scarlet Forest, but they can be difficult to find thanks to their camouflaged plumage. The forest is busy with life which means these little avian critters in Monster Hunter Wilds can be very difficult to spot or will barely appear at all, but their chirpy song can be a giveaway too. To help you find and catch a Dapperwing as quickly as possible, here are some good spots to check.

How to catch a Dapperwing in Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

While Dapperwings can be found all over the Scarlet Forest in Monster Hunter Wilds, the path that makes up Area 14 and links Areas 13 and 17 together is a particularly reliable spot for finding them. You have two main options for reaching this path:

Wudwud Hideout in Area 14: Fast travel to the hideout then head uphill towards Area 17 and you're bound to see several Dapperwings perched on the twisted tree branches and shrubs. Great Lake Shore pop-up camp in Area 17: This automatically unlocks after the Uth Duna fight. Fast travel here then head down the ruined path towards Area 14 and you should come across many Dapperwings perched on the ruins and branches.

(Image credit: Capcom)

You're looking for a small bird-like creature with a bat-like face and large, black eyes – in the Fallow season, they're green and blend in quite well, but the males are much more brightly colored in Plenty. Once you've found one, equip the net, aim at the Dapperwing, and make sure you're close enough that the aiming rectangle goes orange (it also helps if you aim the center of the rectangle slightly above your target Dapperwing). Thankfully, Dapperwing don't seem to get scared, so you don't need to worry about them flying off if you get too close.

With one in your net, you can return to Samin in the Windward Plains base camp to cash in. However, the research report war between Dareel and Samin continues as you progress the story, with the pair requesting you catch them a Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard. It's also not worth catching Dapperwings outside of this side quests for rewards as they don't provide anything other than five Guild Points. Fish are generally much more helpful in this regard, with things like the Monster Hunter Wilds Goldenfish providing scales that can be sold for lots of Zenny.



