Silksong needle upgrades are tied to Pale Oil, which has locations all over the map and needs to be brought to Pinmaster Plinney in Bellhart. Upgrading your weapon's damage is one of those things that's technically optional, but really you're going to struggle so much in the late game of Hollow Knight Silksong if you don't have at least a couple of weapon upgrades to increase your needle's damage. Below, I'll explain how to get all the needle damage upgrades, and all the Pale Oil locations for you to purchase them from the Pinmaster in Silksong.

Where to get Needle upgrades in Silksong and increase weapon damage

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Needle upgrades and weapon damage improvements in Silksong are given to you by Pinmaster Plinney, an NPC found in Bellhart. You'll have to beat the Silksong Widow boss fight to unlock this character though, as while you can reach Bellhart before the fight, it's not populated by anybody until afterwards. The Pinmaster is found on a raised building halfway up the town, requiring a bit of jumping to reach him.

The first time you speak to him, he'll upgrade the damage of your Needle permanently. However, all future weapon upgrades will require an item called Pale Oil. You'll get a side quest called the Pinmaster's Wish challenging you to find that item, though there are three Pale Oils around the game, and the Wish only challenges you to find one of them.

All Silksong Pale Oil locations

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

There are 3 Pale Oil items found in Silksong, in the following locations:

At the left side of Whispering Vaults, behind a moving platform puzzle. As a reward for completing the "Great Taste of Pharloom" Wish for Loyal Mergwin in Choral Chambers. As a reward from the Fleamaster for finding every Flea in Silksong and progressing to the celebration in Act 3.

Obviously we'll go into more detail below, but needless to say that none of these things are easy. We've numbered them according to the easiest to hardest, so if you haven't found any yet, I recommend going for the Whispering Vaults one first.

Whispering Vaults Pale Oil

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The easiest Pale Oil is found at the left side of the Whispering Vaults, behind a series of moving crates. It's a fairly easy puzzle that can be completed with only the Silksong wall jump ability, but once you're there you can collect the Pale Oil and open up a new route between the Vaults and the Choral Chambers. You'll need to approach this from the right side though, as the route from the left is blocked off initially.

Great Taste of Pharloom Pale Oil

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The NPC Loyal Mergwin in Choral Chambers, at the location marked above, will give you Pale Oil if you can bring him five different dishes from around the game.

Each dish is found in its own region with its own requirements. It's a big journey, and one you'll probably complete near the end of the game. Here's everything you need to find and where to find it.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Mossberry Stew Location: Northeast Mosshome. Go speak to the Moss Druid who takes all the Silksong Mossberries. You'll need to complete her quest first, if you haven't already.



(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Vintage Nectar Location: Greymoor. Go to the Halfway House where you can rest, not far from the Silksong Moorwing, and speak to the owner, Criege. He'll sell you Vintage Nectar for a costly 480 Rosaries, but you'll have to fetch it yourself from his cellar, which is a gauntlet of ant enemies.



(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Courier's Rasher Location: Bellhart, eventually. After saving Bellhart in Silksong and completing the "My Missing Courier" Wish from the notice board, speak to the rescued Tipp and he'll tell you about a new Wish: "My Missing Brother". Complete that and save Pill from central Sinner's Road, then speak to him when he goes back to Bellhart. Speak to them both and you'll get a challenge to bring the Courier's Rasher to Mergwin in five minutes. You can't use fast travel of any kind – you'll need to get there on foot. I recommend going up via the route shown in our Silksong Blasted Steps guide, as any player will be familiar with it by this point.



(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Crustnut Location: Sands of Karak. The path beneath the one leading to the Choral Tower is a complex platforming challenge that leads to a dead end – but the Crustnut will be waiting for you at the end of it.



(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Pickled Muckmaggot Location: Sinner's Road. Slaying the boss Disgraced Chef Lugoli, to the right of the central room of hanging cages, earns you the Muckmaggot as a reward.



Fleamaster Pale Oil

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The final Pale Oil is given to you as a reward by the Fleas, at the end of a very long quest chain. To get it, you need to do the following:

Find all 30 Silksong fleas across the whole game and meet the Caravan in the East Putrified Ducts. Reach the optional Act 3 of the main story. Speak with Fleamaster Mooshka, then go to Bellhart and look at the notice board for a new wish: Ecstasy of the End. Go back to the Flea Caravan for a celebration party. Complete every minigame and they'll give you the Pale Oil.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Obviously this is a huge process that'll carry you across the game, but I heavily recommend finding the NPC Vog in the Putrified Ducts, shown on the map above. Once found, she goes to the Flea Caravan and becomes a vendor who will sell you Flea maps, revealing their locations in different regions. It costs a bit of money, but it effectively can reveal all their locations for you!

