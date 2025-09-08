Getting the Wall Jump in Silksong will take some time, though you'll still be in Act 1. The Wall Jump is tied to an ability called Cling Grip, which you'll find in the region of Shellwood after slaying a boss called Sister Splinter, and once you have it you'll find the world of Hollow Knight Silksong opening up to you like it hasn't before. If you want the Wall Jump as early as possible, I'll show you its location and what you need to do to reach it below.

How to get the Wall Jump in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

To get the Wall Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong, you need to do the following:

Progress through the game until you reach Bellhart, which is found to the West of Greymoor, past the Moorwing. From Bellhart, head further west into the region of Shellwood. Follow the trajectory on the map above to ascend through Shellwood. You'll need to master the Hollow Knight Silksong pogo jump ability, using the white flowers to spring off. You'll come across the Sister Splinter boss fight. This is mandatory – you can't get the Wall Jump until she's beaten. After she's defeated, continue along the route shown above until you make it to the plaque. Interact with it to get the Wall Jump/Cling Grip.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The Wall Jump does exactly what you expect it to – when you hit a horizontal and level surface, Hornet grabs onto it for a second, providing a brief opportunity to leap off the wall and gain access to new heights. You can chain wall jumps together for increased height, and use it to reach locations you wouldn't have been able to before (such as upper Bellhart).

