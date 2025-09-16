Bellhart makes a strong first impression in Hollow Knight: Silksong. Not only will you witness the denizens of the area tied up as prisoners suspended by thread, a new primary quest appears to save The Threadspun Town. You might take it upon yourself to explore this zone, only to realize that… there doesn’t seem to be anywhere you can really go? What the heck is going on?

Truthfully, the first time you enter Bellhart from Greymoor, there’s not much you can do. You’ll have access to a new bench and fast travel point, but you can’t explore here any further. In order to free the denizens of the town, you’ll have to find the zone’s second entrance from the top-right side of Shellwood. If you’ve just arrived in Bellhart, exit the area to your left to enter Shellwood. Focus on exploring this new zone without worrying too much about Bellhart, as you'll need to unlock the Silksong wall jump ability first.

Eventually, you’ll find a corridor sealed off by blockades of bells. Use your needle to make them crumble one after the other, and you’ll be able to finally explore all of Bellhart.

All map locations for Bellhart in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Once you reach the top entrance for Bellhart, you’ll follow a mostly linear path to the boss room. We’ve marked and numbered every major point of interest in this otherwise small zone for you, so read below for what each of these mean:

Starting Point. In case you’re having trouble finding where the top entrance into Bellhart is, it’s right here in Shellwood. Lost Flea. March forward from the entrance and climb up the wall. Walk left down the path to find one of the Silksong Fleas. Strike the rubbish with your nail to free it. Bead Cache. Strike the wall to your right here to find a chest of Rosary Beads that you can take. Rosary Beads. Climb up the wall here to find another dozen or so Beads you can take. Pollip Heart. While this is technically in Shellwood, you can only reach this section of the map from Bellhart, so we’re counting it here. Break the vines with your needle here to find a Pollip Heart if you’ve undertaken the Rite of the Pollip wish. Secret Entrance. Break the vines marked here for easy access to the bench in Shellwood. You really want to unlock this shortcut before you fight Bellhart’s boss, so do not pass this by even if it’s technically a detour. Take this opportunity to save before advancing to the boss arena.

After finding these points of interest, you’ll be ready to take on the ferocious Widow boss. When you emerge victorious, you’ll finally free the citizens of Bellhart.

How to get through Bellhart in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

While this zone is very brief and straightforward once you find all the entrances, these extra tips will make your life a little easier.

Don’t hit common enemies from above . The bells on their heads will block your attacks, so stay grounded or strike from beneath them. If the smaller Furms lunge at you and you can’t jump away, attack with your needle to parry them and avoid taking damage.

. The bells on their heads will block your attacks, so stay grounded or strike from beneath them. If the smaller Furms lunge at you and you can’t jump away, attack with your needle to parry them and avoid taking damage. Float down pits . There are spikes just waiting to damage you in this zone, and you can easily fall into them if you leap down pits before you look.

. There are spikes just waiting to damage you in this zone, and you can easily fall into them if you leap down pits before you look. Save in Shellwood before going to the boss arena. The bench pictured on the boss arena won’t appear until after the fight is done, and you’re going to want full health before attempting this fight. Definitely make sure to break open that secret entrance mentioned above!

If the Silksong Widow is giving you a hard time, make sure you’ve grabbed all the upgrades available to you up to this point. There are enough Mask Shards on the map to increase your max HP to 6, and you can complete at least one Spool to increase your max Silk as well. Consider purchasing or finding Tools if you really feel stuck and need some extra help.

Bellhart rewards

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

After the battle is won, absolutely make sure to visit the newly free citizens of Bellhart. You’ll find that this once grim area is now a bona fide refuge, filled with quests to undertake and shops to spill your Rosary Beads in. Make sure to explore the homes suspended in the air, as you’ll find a smithy who can upgrade your Needle. Finally, a serious boost to your power!

